Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) completes purchase of ‘licensed to grow' Cannabis property

LAS VEGAS, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) announced today that it has successfully completed the purchase of a 193 acre property in Mendocino County, Northern California that is licensed to grow cannabis.



The property has been operating for twelve years and has repeatedly proven to be fertile and capable of generating consistently high yields. The property has been enrolled and legally permitted since the 2016 Mendocino County 9.31 Cannabis Initiative (supervised and inspected by the County’s Sheriff Dept). The licensing and permit renewal process is reviewed and re-issued annually.

The property features fenced-in gardens with high-quality fertile soil, irrigation systems, and water tanks along with a high-output underground well that is capable of supplying more than enough water for irrigation purposes and currently cultivates 99 outdoor plants. Additionally, the property is licensed for two 10,000 sq. ft. greenhouses, each of which can hold up to 650 plants, and unlike outdoor plants, may yield at least 2 harvests per year (outdoor plants yield just one harvest per year).

Construction of the first of two 10,000 sq. ft. greenhouses is scheduled to commence in the spring after the rainy season has ended.

Dakshidin CEO Chris Haigh stated, “This represents a very significant step forward and will allow the company to develop proprietary plant strains that will help increase the effectiveness of its current and future product lines. The company’s customers are for the most part 45+, who are now beginning to realize that cannabis can be very effective for the ailments that affect many of us as we get older. In fact, for many, the benefits of THC based products are greater than side-effect laden pills, immunization shots, and tinctures that most doctors prescribe.”



About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC)

DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging organic CBD and cannabis-derived health products and services industry. The company is driven by three pillars of thought that guide the development of its business model:

Cannabis prohibition is approaching its inevitable end. Cannabis & CBD are conventional products used by a broad spectrum of consumers. Trusted brands will be the future of the cannabis industry.

