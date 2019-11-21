Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Announces Hemp Cultivation Joint Venture in Oregon

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - Dakshidin Corporation (OTC Pink: DKSC) and its wholly-owned division Whitechapel Holdings Inc. announced that its Runnymede Farms subsidiary has entered into a joint venture agreement with Almadula Hemp in Oregon to cultivate a 30-acre Hemp development using a new strain of seed that has a very low THC component. Hemp is classified as a Class 2 substance due to its lower THC content which is defined as less than .3%. Growing hemp from seeds typically results in higher yields and the ability to target specific types of CBD. Over the years, at least 113 different cannabinoids have been isolated from the cannabis plant and CBG and CBN have the most promising medicinal properties.



"I cannot stress the importance of having a low yielding THC plant," stated Dakshidin CEO Chris Haigh. "The demographic that we cater to have no desire to experience the psychoactive side effects of THC. They simply want the health benefits associated with the plant and are willing to pay more to ensure that their CBD is not compromised. The new seeds we are planning on using will leave us with the highest quality CBD oil. Using this quality of CBD oil will give us many options regarding our proprietary formulations and will increase the efficacy of our formulations exponentially.



"I have been developing specific strains of Hemp and Marijuana for the health and wellness space for 20 plus years, and this new strain is going to provide a unique base product to build onto for Whitechapel's CBD products," said Antonio Chimulka, the owner of Almadula Hemp. "Following a successful harvest Runnymede intends to expand the grow to at least 100 acres."



About Almadula



Almadula Hemp is located in Portland Oregon and specializes in small-batch cultivations of hemp. They use a biodynamic process to craft the finest strains possible resulting in the ideal spectrum of CBD.



About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC)



Whitechapel Holdings Inc. has positioned itself as an innovator in the emerging CBD and cannabis-derived products and services industry.



Forward-Looking-Statements

