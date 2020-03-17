Log in
DAKTRONICS, INC.

DAKTRONICS, INC.

(DAKT)
A Message From Daktronics: COVID-19 Updated

03/17/2020 | 06:02pm EDT
A Message From Daktronics​: COVID-19 Update

Daktronics is closely monitoring and assessing the COVID-19 situation. Our top priority is to protect the wellbeing of our employees, vendors, customers and the community at large while continuing to deliver quality product and services to our customers. Daktronics has implemented a robust plan within our facilities with a goal of keeping our employees safe and healthy while maintaining our production capabilities.


Sales:Our sales teams continue to support customers. Many customers prefer communicating via technology during this time, which we are effectively leveraging. Where appropriate, we are meeting with customers in-person, following health and safety protocols.

Manufacturing and Supply Chain:We are in frequent communication with our supply chain. To date, we are sustaining material flow into our factories. We have experienced a limited impact on installation sites due to travel or site constraints.

Service and Support:All our service channels remain available. This includes on-site, online, telephone and access to local support teams for assistance. For self-service, our online knowledge base and MySupport are available. While on site, we will follow the health and safety standards of both Daktronics and the customer.

Operations:Consistent with the recent CDC and WHO recommendations on social distancing, our employees are working from home where possible. Our sales teams will be fully accessible by phone or email, and will continue to serve you.

With these proactive steps, we are doing our part to assist in the global efforts to keep our employees and customers safe while we continue to serve our customers and other stakeholders.

Disclaimer

Daktronics Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 22:01:09 UTC
