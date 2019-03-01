Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Daktronics, Inc.    DAKT

DAKTRONICS, INC.

(DAKT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daktronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 11:01am EST

BROOKINGS, S.D., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) announced today that its Board of Directors on February 28, 2019 approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. 

The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 21, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2019.

Although the Company intends to pay dividends for the foreseeable future, any and all subsequent dividends will be reviewed regularly and declared by the Board at its discretion.

About Daktronics             
Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems.  The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video.  Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units:  Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation and Transportation, and one International business unit.  For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act.  These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2018 fiscal year.  Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

For more information contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel (605) 692-0200
Investor@daktronics.com

Daktronics Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAKTRONICS, INC.
11:12aDAKTRONICS INC /SD/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
11:01aDaktronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend per Share
GL
02/28DAKTRONICS : To Install New LED Video Display at First Security Field at Estes S..
PU
02/25DAKTRONICS : Selected for LED Installation in Times Square
PU
02/25DAKTRONICS : and AJT Systems Expanding SportAppTM 3 to Support Baseball
AQ
02/22DAKTRONICS : SD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/22DAKTRONICS : and AJT Systems Expanding SportAppTM 3 to Support Baseball
PU
02/21DAKTRONICS : Brings Video Experience To Princess Cruise Lines
PU
02/20DAKTRONICS INC /SD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
02/20DAKTRONICS : Provides New Visual Experience At Red Bull Arena
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 596 M
EBIT 2019 10,4 M
Net income 2019 11,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,83
P/E ratio 2020 22,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 366 M
Chart DAKTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Daktronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAKTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reece Allen Kurtenbach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judd Guthmiller Vice President-International Operations
Sheila Mae Anderson CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Rich E. Hinz Vice President-Information Technology
Brett D. Wendler Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAKTRONICS, INC.10.81%366
CORNING INCORPORATED14.83%27 387
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 770
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 812
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 811
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 544
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.