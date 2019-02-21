Log in
02/21 10:43:22 am
8.35 USD   +0.97%
10:03aDAKTRONICS : Brings Video Experience To Princess Cruise Lines
PU
02/20DAKTRONICS : Provides New Visual Experience At Red Bull Arena
PU
02/20DAKTRONICS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Daktronics : Brings Video Experience To Princess Cruise Lines

0
02/21/2019 | 10:03am EST

Coral Princess, Diamond Princess LED displays installed in 2019

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Feb. 21, 2019 - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, continued a long-standing relationship with Princess Cruise Lines to outfit their luxurious line of cruise ships. New LED video displays were installed on Coral Princess and Diamond Princess in January 2018 to prepare the ships for visitors on the open seas.

'Our long-standing, forward-looking partnership with Daktronics helps us continue to innovate,' said Derrin Brown, manager, production operations for Princess Cruises. 'The global 24-hour support and attention to detail, along with highly skilled technicians and good humor make it a pleasure to work with that Daktronics' team.'

Each ship received a display with the same technology and size featuring 8-millimeter line spacing and measuring more than 13 feet high by 24 feet wide. The technology is equipped to withstand the rough outdoor elements on the high seas with industry-leading environmental protection. They will also bring excellent image clarity and contrast to videos and messages shown to guests throughout their voyage.

On each ship, the displays are located on the upper deck to overlook the pool and gathering area. They are often used to show movies under the stars in the evenings and other entertaining content throughout the daytime. Additionally, they can be used to share important cruise updates to keep passengers safe, informed and up-to-date with their trip's schedule.

'On behalf of our Daktronics team, we are proud and thankful to partner with Princess Cruise Lines on such fantastic ships and LED video display applications,' said Peter Dunkle, Daktronics sales representative. 'These displays will certainly bring added entertainment to their customers while providing an extra touch to their cruise experience. The extreme environmental conditions of the open seas can be harsh and it's a credit to our Daktronics engineering to be able to provide a trusted product for our customers in those environments.'

About Princess Cruises

From its modest beginnings in 1965 with a single ship cruising to Mexico, Princess has grown to become one of the premiere cruise lines in the world. Today, its fleet carries more than a million passengers each year to more worldwide destinations than any other major line. Princess Cruises is part of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL and CUK), one of the largest vacation companies in the world.

Disclaimer

Daktronics Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 15:02:09 UTC
