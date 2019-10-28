Daktronics : Florida DOT Adds Daktronics DMS Retrofit to Approved Product Listing

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Oct. 28, 2019 - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, is pleased to announce the Florida Department of Transportation has added the Daktronics Vanguard, RetroFit Series to its Approved Product List.



Retrofits offer a cost-effective solution to extend the life of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) that have either reached the end of their serviceable life or need an upgrade to new technology. Daktronics retrofit kits provide components that meet all industry standards and codes such as NTCIP, NEMA TS-4, UL, FCC and NEC.



'We are excited about this latest addition of our full-color DMS and monochrome amber DMS retrofits to the Florida APL,' says LeAnn Holler, Daktronics regional sales manager for the southeast. 'We can now offer retrofits throughout Florida - without limitation - for walk-in, front-access and embedded DMS. This is truly a great option to offer Daktronics standard of quality to upgrade our customer's current Dynamic Message Signs.'



Daktronics retrofit solutions can improve visibility and brightness by providing new LED technology that also reduce power use. Existing structures can be used in most cases to save both money and time by reducing the need for extended lane closures.



'With our retrofit solution, agencies can modernize their older 66-millimeter technology to new 20-millimeter full-color. These high-resolution signs offer improved visibility, recognition and versatility for use of text and MUTCD graphics,' explains Jason Morrison, ITS market manager for Daktronics. 'Florida, as well as other state DOTs, are looking to upgrade to more capable, full-color displays, and we are proud to deliver the solution.'



To learn more about Daktronics Retrofit solutions, visit www.daktronics.com/dmsretro.

