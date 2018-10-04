Daktronics : High Point University Adds Visual Excitement With Daktronics LED Displays

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Oct. 4, 2018 - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with High Point University to manufacture and install four new LED video displays to the Millis Center in High Point, North Carolina. Installation was completed this summer to bring improved visual experience to Panthers sports and special events.



'High Point University is thrilled to enhance the game-day experience for our fans this season with the installation of new Daktronics video boards in our basketball arena,' said High Point University Athletic Director Dan Hauser. 'Daktronics has been the leader in the area of video board technology and it was an easy decision to partner with a business built on customer service and quality products. We're excited to begin the 2018-19 basketball season with hall of fame head coach Tubby Smith and a transformed Millis Center thanks to Daktronics video boards.'



The main display measures 12.5 feet high by 22 feet wide and three auxiliary displays each measure 9.5 feet high by 16.5 feet wide. All four displays feature 6-millimeter line spacing to bring crisp, clear imagery to fans, student-athletes and coaches at every event.



'This project started out with a goal of increasing the size of each display in Millis as well as trying to streamline their control system in hopes of making the operator experience more user-friendly,' said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. 'I think that we were able to accomplish their goals and it has brought a new feel to this great facility. We're very grateful for the opportunity to build upon our long-standing relationship with High Point University and can't wait to see the impact the new system will have on the fans' game-day experience.'



Each of the video displays is capable of variable content zoning. This allows each display to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.



Along the sidelines, the Millis Center received four courtside LED scorer's tables. Each table measures approximately 2 feet high by 9 feet wide and features 10-millimeter line spacing. They can provide supplemental content to the main displays such as statistics and graphics as well as offering the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.



Daktronics included its powerful Show Control System with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution. For more information on Show Control, visit www.daktronics.com/show.



In addition to the equipment installation, High Point University will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.



Daktronics LED video and messaging display technology offers a long lifetime with consistent, industry-leading performance and low power consumption, providing value and excitement for years to come.



About High Point University

At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with more than 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South, No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2018 edition of 'The Best 382 Colleges' in the nation, as well as Best Career Services (No. 19), Best-Run Colleges (No. 20), Best College Dorm Rooms (No. 7), a Great School for Communication Majors and a Great School for Business/Finance Majors. For seven years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU's elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university offers 50 undergraduate majors, 57 undergraduate minors and 13 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.

