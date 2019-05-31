Log in
Daktronics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend per Share

05/31/2019 | 09:31am EDT

BROOKINGS, S.D., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) announced today that its Board of Directors on May 30, 2019 approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, "This quarter, we reduced our regular dividend in light of the headwinds created by the current global trade environment and our continued planned investment in design and development and other business opportunities."
                               
The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 20, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2019.

Although the Company intends to pay regular quarterly dividends for the foreseeable future, subsequent dividends will continue to be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board at its discretion.

About Daktronics             
Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems.  The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video.  Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units:  Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation and Transportation, and one International business unit.  For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act.  These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2018 fiscal year.  Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

For more information contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel (605) 692-0200
Investor@daktronics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
