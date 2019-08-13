Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Daktronics, Inc.    DAKT

DAKTRONICS, INC.

(DAKT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daktronics : Installs New LED Video Displays at Aloha Stadium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Aug. 13, 2019 - When football fans arrive at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, they will be greeted by new LED displays designed, manufactured and installed by Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. The company worked with Aloha Stadium, the University of Hawaii (UH) and Learfield IMG College, which manages multimedia rights for both, to bring this project to fruition this summer. The display will debut at a professional football preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 17, then for a University of Hawaii game on Aug. 24.

'We appreciate our advertising partner, Learfield IMG College in providing this new state-of-the-art video board for Aloha Stadium,' said Scott Chan, Stadium Manager. 'It's larger than our previous LED board and we know the improved resolution will provide a better experience for our guests.'

The new main display in the north end zone measures approximately 20.5 feet high by 75.5 feet wide and the new fascia display in the south end zone measures nearly 5 feet high by 27.5 feet wide. Both displays feature 15HD pixel layouts to bring excellent image clarity and contrast paired with wide-angle visibility to fans in every seat of the stadium.

The video display in the north end zone is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content including live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages. Powered by Daktronics Show Control system, Aloha Stadium will easily be able to adjust content for any event whether collegiate, professional or high school all with the latest broadcast qualities.

'This new installation will bring an elevated experience to Aloha Stadium,' said Robin Hall, Daktronics regional manager. 'This will be a great addition in Hawaii to the existing Daktronics video displays at Stan Sheriff Center, Les Murakami Stadium and the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. We have built up a service network on the island to support our customers there and appreciate the opportunity to continue doing so.'

The display in the south end zone can show supplemental information to the main display as well as provide the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

Completing the installation, two delay-of-game clocks were installed at Aloha Stadium ensuring it is equipped for collegiate football games and other events.

About Aloha Stadium

Located in Central Oahu, the Aloha Stadium is Hawaii's largest outdoor arena and home to the University of Hawaii Warriors football team. In addition, the Aloha Stadium hosts a multitude of events attracting visitors from around the world including professional sporting events, concerts, car shows, fairs and the ever-popular Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace. Visit www.alohastadium.hawaii.gov for more information.

Disclaimer

Daktronics Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 19:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAKTRONICS, INC.
03:22pDAKTRONICS : Installs New LED Video Displays at Aloha Stadium
PU
09:02aDaktronics, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
GL
08/01DAKTRONICS : Selected by Amherst Media for New Digital Showcase
PU
07/25DAKTRONICS : Charleston Southern University Adds Daktronics Video Displays, Soun..
PU
07/16DAKTRONICS : Installing New Video Board for Pittsburg State University
PU
07/15Daktronics Upgrades Arrowhead Stadium to First HDR-Capable Video Display in F..
GL
07/15DAKTRONICS : George Washington University and Daktronics Team Up for New LED Cen..
AQ
07/11DAKTRONICS : George Washington University and Daktronics Team Up for New LED Cen..
PU
07/10DAKTRONICS : Texas Rangers Taking Total Control With Daktronics Show Control Sys..
AQ
07/10DAKTRONICS : Texas Rangers Taking Total Control With Daktronics Show Control Sys..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 596 M
EBIT 2020 13,1 M
Net income 2020 11,1 M
Finance 2020 65,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 267 M
Chart DAKTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Daktronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAKTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00  $
Last Close Price 5,91  $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reece Allen Kurtenbach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judd Guthmiller Vice President-International Operations
Sheila Mae Anderson CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Rich E. Hinz Vice President-Information Technology
Brett D. Wendler Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAKTRONICS, INC.-20.00%267
CORNING INCORPORATED-6.39%21 669
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 386
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%3 856
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%3 726
BARCO NV77.35%2 455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group