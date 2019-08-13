Daktronics : Installs New LED Video Displays at Aloha Stadium

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Aug. 13, 2019 - When football fans arrive at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, they will be greeted by new LED displays designed, manufactured and installed by Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. The company worked with Aloha Stadium, the University of Hawaii (UH) and Learfield IMG College, which manages multimedia rights for both, to bring this project to fruition this summer. The display will debut at a professional football preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 17, then for a University of Hawaii game on Aug. 24.



'We appreciate our advertising partner, Learfield IMG College in providing this new state-of-the-art video board for Aloha Stadium,' said Scott Chan, Stadium Manager. 'It's larger than our previous LED board and we know the improved resolution will provide a better experience for our guests.'



The new main display in the north end zone measures approximately 20.5 feet high by 75.5 feet wide and the new fascia display in the south end zone measures nearly 5 feet high by 27.5 feet wide. Both displays feature 15HD pixel layouts to bring excellent image clarity and contrast paired with wide-angle visibility to fans in every seat of the stadium.



The video display in the north end zone is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content including live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages. Powered by Daktronics Show Control system, Aloha Stadium will easily be able to adjust content for any event whether collegiate, professional or high school all with the latest broadcast qualities.



'This new installation will bring an elevated experience to Aloha Stadium,' said Robin Hall, Daktronics regional manager. 'This will be a great addition in Hawaii to the existing Daktronics video displays at Stan Sheriff Center, Les Murakami Stadium and the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. We have built up a service network on the island to support our customers there and appreciate the opportunity to continue doing so.'



The display in the south end zone can show supplemental information to the main display as well as provide the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.



Completing the installation, two delay-of-game clocks were installed at Aloha Stadium ensuring it is equipped for collegiate football games and other events.



About Aloha Stadium

Located in Central Oahu, the Aloha Stadium is Hawaii's largest outdoor arena and home to the University of Hawaii Warriors football team. In addition, the Aloha Stadium hosts a multitude of events attracting visitors from around the world including professional sporting events, concerts, car shows, fairs and the ever-popular Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace. Visit www.alohastadium.hawaii.gov for more information.

