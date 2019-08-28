Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Daktronics, Inc.    DAKT

DAKTRONICS, INC.

(DAKT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daktronics : NCAA LiveStats by Genius Sports and Daktronics to Provide Complete Stats, Video Display and Scoreboard Integration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Aug. 28, 2019 - Following the recent launch of NCAA LiveStats for volleyball and soccer, Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) today announces it will provide its partners with complete integration of real-time statistics and scores across its Show Control, video display and scoreboard solutions.

Developed by Genius Sports, NCAA LiveStats is the NCAA's official system for collecting, managing and distributing live match statistics. NCAA LiveStats for basketball was successfully implemented with schools and conferences for both men's and women's basketball across all three divisions for the 2018/19 season, capturing advanced statistics at courtside from the first tip at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis to the last shot at all six national championships games.

Daktronics partners can choose to use your existing DSTI solution or upgrade to the new Data Studio product platform for advanced functionality to cover NCAA LiveStats for volleyball and soccer.

New for 2019-2020 Season:
Data Studio | NCAA Basketball
Data Studio | NCAA Volleyball
- all-new user experience with features designed to help you put on a better show
- includes Venus Control Suite for display and content control

Continued Support
We understand that transitioning to a new stats solution requires planning, so the NCAA, Genius Sports and Daktronics have taken steps to support you through this transition.

- Daktronics is encouraging customers to adopt the NCAA LiveStats products. With the NCAA's official system outputting both the serial (.sb) file and XML format from their IAU application, you have options to stay with your existing DSTI solution or upgrade to Daktronics new Data Studio platform.

- If your school or conference does move forward with the use of NCAA LiveStats please contact your Daktronics Professional Services representative for details and to find if any changes might be needed to be ready for your upcoming season.

For Questions about NCAA LiveStats, please Get Help through the NCAA website or your Genius Sports support contact. For questions regarding Daktronics support for NCAA LiveStats data or continued support of existing solutions, please contact your Daktronics services representative or email ProfessionalServices@daktronics.com.

Access info, training videos, FAQ and downloads at Know More from NCAA School and Conference Manager.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global leader in sports data, technology and integrity services. It builds long-term partnerships with sports leagues and governing bodies, helping them take control of their data so they can drive revenue and engage fans. Genius Sports provides a unique combination of technical and sporting expertise, round-the-clock support and change management.

Disclaimer

Daktronics Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 18:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAKTRONICS, INC.
02:26pDAKTRONICS : NCAA LiveStats by Genius Sports and Daktronics to Provide Complete ..
PU
12:10pDAKTRONICS INC /SD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
10:11aDAKTRONICS : ESPN Uses Seven LIVEBOOK GFX Systems to Support Little League World..
PU
07:36aDAKTRONICS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aDaktronics, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
GL
08/22Daktronics Installs Longest Ribbon Display In Professional Sports for Miami D..
GL
08/20DAKTRONICS : Park Outdoor Grows Its Digital Billboard Footprint with Daktronics;..
AQ
08/19Park Outdoor Grows Its Digital Billboard Footprint with Daktronics
GL
08/13DAKTRONICS : Installs New LED Video Displays at Aloha Stadium
PU
08/13Daktronics, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 620 M
EBIT 2020 15,5 M
Net income 2020 13,8 M
Finance 2020 68,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 268 M
Chart DAKTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Daktronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAKTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00  $
Last Close Price 5,93  $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reece Allen Kurtenbach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judd Guthmiller Vice President-International Operations
Sheila Mae Anderson CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Rich E. Hinz Vice President-Information Technology
Brett D. Wendler Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAKTRONICS, INC.-19.86%268
CORNING INCORPORATED-9.86%21 138
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 198
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 107
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%3 719
BARCO NV85.04%2 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group