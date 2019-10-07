Daktronics : Northern State University Boasts Largest Collegiate Centerhung Video Display System in South Dakota from Daktronics

Centerhung, end wall and scorer's tables delivered in 2019



BROOKINGS, S.D. - Oct. 7, 2019 - When Northern State University (NSU) Wolves fans returned to the Barnett Center in Aberdeen, South Dakota, they were welcomed by the largest collegiate centerhung video display system in the state of South Dakota from Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT). The system was installed over the summer and is currently entertaining and informing fans.



'We were excited to partner with Daktronics to help transform the Barnett Center and Wachs Arena with these amazing upgrades,' said NSU Director of Athletics Josh Moon. 'We were very fortunate to have two families and a business step up to fund this project, and we can't thank them enough for their generous support. With these upgrades, along with a brand-new wood floor, we can truly say that we have the best NCAA Division II facility in the country, and one of the best in the entire Midwest.'



The new four-sided centerhung configuration features displays using 5.9-millimeter line spacing and measuring 10 feet high by 13 feet wide to appeal to each side of the arena. These four displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into zones to show a combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.



A lower ring display is installed on the bottom of the centerhung to provide additional information and graphics to the main displays. The ring measures 1 foot high by 58 feet in circumference and features 10-millimeter line spacing.



'The Barnett Center is a terrific facility both for Northern State University and also for high school athletes who visit from all around the state,' said Tony Mulder, Daktronics regional manager. 'Daktronics is pleased to have such a visible part in updating the facility to give the very best experience to all Wolves athletes and fans, and to those that visit the beautiful facility.'



At one end of the arena, a new video display measures approximately 8 feet high by 11.5 feet wide. This display features 10-millimeter line spacing as well as all the capabilities of the main centerhung displays.



Along the sidelines of the court, four LED scorer's tables will provide additional data and graphics capabilities while also providing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events. Each display measures 2 feet high by 9 feet wide and features 10-millimeter line spacing. These can be lined up in any configuration to accommodate basketball and other special events.



In addition to the equipment installation, Northern State University will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services. Five locker room clocks were also included with this project.



About Northern State University

Northern State University is a regional university that offers outstanding academics and exceptional extracurricular activities at an affordable price on a safe, welcoming campus. Northern State recently announced its Educational Impact Campaign, with a goal of raising $55 million for a new South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, new athletic and recreation fields, and an on-campus regional sports complex. Once the campaign is complete, NSU will be the recipient of more than $100 million in privately funded building projects and scholarships within a decade. To learn more, visit NSU Admissions.

