Daktronics : Old Dominion Introducing Improved Audiovisual Fan Experience with Daktronics Products

08/30/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

New video, ribbon displays, audio and control system being installed at S.B. Ballard Stadium

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Aug. 30, 2019 - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with Old Dominion University (ODU) to design, manufacture and install a new LED video display, three ribbon boards, a custom audio system and a custom control system at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

'Our fans deserve the highest quality in-game atmosphere in the new S.B. Ballard Stadium,' said ODU Athletic Director Dr. Camden Wood Selig. 'Essential to delivering a tremendous fan experience is state-of-the-art video board technology and Daktronics has helped us deliver that. The new TowneBank video board and ribbon boards will deliver a high energy, outdoor living room feel to the stadium that will be among the finest entertainment experiences in the country.'

J. Morgan Davis, president and CEO, TowneBank, is an ODU alumnus who said he quickly said yes when he was asked to sponsor the scoreboard. 'We are so pleased that we were able to help Old Dominion University with this tremendous upgrade to the new football stadium,' Davis said. 'TowneBank has long been a supporter of ODU athletics and academics.'

The new north-end video display will measure approximately 31 feet high by 51.5 feet wide and will feature 10-millimeter line spacing to bring crisp, clear imagery to fans throughout the stadium. It will also feature industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates during rain, wind or sunshine.

On each side of the field, new 300-foot long ribbon displays will be installed. Along the Game Day building, a 125-foot ribbon display will be installed. These three ribbons will all measure 3.5 feet high and feature 15HD pixel layouts. Each can show supplemental content to the main display while offering the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

'We are excited to be a part of this historic project for Old Dominion University and the Monarch fans,' said Charley Bocklet, Daktronics region manager. 'As an alumnus and former student-athlete of ODU, this project has special meaning to me and I'm so proud to be part of it from start to finish. The fans are going to love the new video board, fascia ribbons and audio system; a great new game-day experience for all!'

The video display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones featuring any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

A complete audio system will be integrated into the video and scoring system to provide the ultimate game-day experience for fans. The audio system will combine booming sound with clear, intelligible speech to communicate effectively and get fans energized in their seats.

Daktronics will also be including its powerful Show Control System with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution. For more information on Show Control, visit www.daktronics.com/show.

In addition to the equipment installation, ODU will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.

Delay-of-game clocks, locker room clocks and backlit channel letters are included with the installation to ensure the football stadium is game-day ready.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company's beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has LED video display installations at hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States. For more information on what Daktronics can provide for the collegiate market, visit www.daktronics.com/college.

Disclaimer

Daktronics Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:11:02 UTC
