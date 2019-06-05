Daktronics : Preparing for Exciting Presence at InfoComm 2019

Booth 3615 displaying Daktronics dynamic video solutions



BROOKINGS, S.D. - June 5, 2019 - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, is preparing for an exciting presence at InfoComm 2019 on June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The company will be in booth 3615 and showing proof of concept on a 0.9-millimeter micro LED video display as well as a full line of narrow pixel pitch products from 3.9-millimeter to 1.2-millimeter line spacing.



'The 0.9-millimeter product and full line of narrow pixel pitch products highlight Daktronics commitment to innovation and developing the next great technology for display owners and operators,' said Jim Vasgaard, Daktronics national sales manager. 'This show is an opportunity for us to share the new things we're working on while connecting with customers and discovering their interest level in certain applications of digital signage. It's a great atmosphere and we're really looking forward to the show.'



Daktronics 0.9-millimeter micro LED display features true outdoor brightness even at the closest of viewing distances.



The company will also feature a full 1.5-millimeter LED video screen in their booth. An LED pixel pitch wall will show the differences among a range of line spacings including 1.2, 1.5, 1.9 and 2.5 technology. Additional products such as 2.9-, 3.9- and 4-millimeter identification panels and LED tower displays will also be present.



For more information regarding Daktronics at InfoComm, please visit www.daktronics.com/infocomm.

