Daktronics Provides LED Displays for University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Football Stadium

Video displays, audio system & ribbon boards to welcome fans in 2020



BROOKINGS, S.D. - June 10, 2019 - When University of South Alabama Jaguars fans enter their new, on-campus home for football in September 2020, they will be welcomed by new LED video displays, ribbon boards and custom audio system designed, manufactured and installed by Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. The new main end zone display will provide nearly 3,500 square feet of viewing space at the new venue in Mobile, Alabama.



'We are truly excited about our new on-campus stadium of which a significant aspect will be the video and audio components provided by Daktronics,' said University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann. 'Throughout the stadium design we kept customer experience at the forefront of our thoughts and planning. How better to enhance that experience than to have this state-of-the-art system? We deeply appreciate Daktronics technical guidance and can't wait to turn it on and crank up the energy.'



The main end zone display will measure approximately 37 feet high by 100 feet wide. It will feature a 15HD pixel layout to bring excellent image clarity and contrast with wide angle visibility to every seat in the stadium. A custom outdoor sound system will also be installed above the video screen and camera platform to provide clear and intelligible speech and a booming audio experience for fans.



These displays feature industry-leading environmental protection and are capable of variable content zoning. Each display can show one large image or be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.



'This new audiovisual system will generate additional excitement for Jaguar Football once their new home is completed on campus,' said Glen Marts, Daktronics sales representative. 'We're thrilled to be working with a great team of individuals to bring this project to fruition. This will have a tremendous impact on the overall fan experience as well as their sponsor recognition for years to come.'



Two ribbon boards will also be installed at the new stadium, one along the seating fascia on each side of the field. These displays will feature 15HD pixel layouts and will measure 3.5 feet high by 180 feet long. They can provide supplemental content to the main displays as well as providing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.



Opposite the main video board, on top of the football operations building, will be a custom 6-foot-tall by 60-foot-long fixed-digit scoreboard. Delay of game clocks will also be mounted to the face of the building.



A custom Daktronics control system will be included to provide for ease of game-day productions for operators of the displays. Along with the equipment, South Alabama will receive a digital content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services to help bring the displays to life for game day and other special events.



About University of South Alabama



The University of South Alabama is a comprehensive, global research and teaching university that provides students a quality education in business, the liberal arts, education, engineering, computing, the sciences and health care. USA's commitment to student success includes small class sizes and hands-on research opportunities in more than 100 undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs. Students enjoy an outstanding campus experience, with state-of-the-art facilities, a 116,000-square-foot recreation center and more than 200 student clubs and organizations. The USA Jaguars field 17 Division I athletic teams that compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

