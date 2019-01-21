Daktronics : Provides New Centerhung System, Digital Content for Marshall University

Nine-display configuration added to Henderson Center



BROOKINGS, S.D. - Jan. 21, 2019 - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with Marshall University to design, manufacture and install a new nine-display centerhung LED video display system inside the Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia. The new displays, installed late this summer, come with digital content created by Daktronics Creative Services.



'The partnership that Marshall Athletics has enjoyed with Daktronics has always been strong and has enhanced the game-day atmosphere at our athletics venues,' said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. 'The addition of the state-of-the-art video display system in the Cam Henderson Center is evidence of that and has already drawn rave reviews from our fan base.'



The four main centerhung LED displays each measure more than 9 feet high by 16.5 feet wide and feature 10-millimeter line spacing. The technology brings excellent image clarity and contrast to fans in every seat of the Henderson Center.



Each main display is capable of variable content zoning allowing them individually to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.



'We're excited to team with Marshall University to assist in their needs to provide a state-of-the-art product to enhance the overall fan experience,' said Fran Kulas, Daktronics sales representative. 'The Henderson Center is a fantastic venue for athletics as well as other special events. With the addition of this new centerhung, we are thrilled to play a part in revitalizing this special facility.'



At the corner of the centerhung, four displays measuring more than 9 feet high by 4 feet wide fill the space between the main displays for 360-degrees of visual appeal. Below these displays, an LED ring display measures 2 feet high by more than 63 feet in circumference. These displays feature the same 10-millimeter line spacing as the main LED video displays for consistent image quality throughout the system.



To bring the LED displays to life, Marshall University will receive a digital content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services, an in-house, award-winning creative team.



Daktronics will also be including its powerful Show Control System with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution. For more information on Show Control, visit www.daktronics.com/show.



Four LED stanchion displays, three shot clocks and four backlit identification panels were included with the installation of the upgraded game-day system.



Daktronics LED video and messaging display technology offers a long lifetime with consistent, industry-leading performance and low power consumption, providing value and excitement for years to come.

