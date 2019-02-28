Log in
Daktronics : To Install New LED Video Display at First Security Field at Estes Stadium for University of Central Arkansas

0
02/28/2019

​Artist's Rendering

Daktronics To Install New LED Video Display at First Security Field at Estes Stadium for University of Central Arkansas

1,944-square-foot end zone video scoreboard to enhance football games this fall

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Feb. 28, 2019 - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has been asked by University of Central Arkansas to design, manufacture and install a new LED video display at Estes Stadium in Conway, Arkansas. The 1,944-square-foot video scoreboard will inform and entertain Bears fans at football games in 2019.

'We are excited to partner with the leader in video production applications,' said Brad Teague, University of Central Arkansas director of athletics. 'The latest video technology, coupled with the large size of the video screen, will provide a great game-day experience for our supporters. We couldn't be more pleased with our new addition for the 2019 season.'

The new LED technology will measure 36 feet high by 54 feet wide and will feature a 15HD pixel layout to show crisp, clear imagery to every seat in the stadium. The display will feature industry-leading environmental protection from the outdoor elements and superior brightness to cut through direct sunlight on game days.

'The new video board will elevate the game-day atmosphere for the University of Central Arkansas and entice more fans to make their way to the stadium for every game,' said Andrew Rice, Daktronics sales representative. 'The new technology is the same as professional football teams are using in their venues to create an experience that simply can't be replicated on television. We're looking forward to seeing it come to life at Estes Stadium this fall.'

The display features all of today's technological expectations including variable content zoning which allows it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones of content. It can show live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, sponsorship messages, and any combination thereof. Delay of game clocks and a four-input switcher were also included with the installation.

Daktronics will also be including its powerful Show Control System with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution. For more information on Show Control, visit www.daktronics.com/show.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company's beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has LED video display installations at hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States. For more information on what Daktronics can provide for the collegiate market, visit www.daktronics.com/college.

About the University of Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas is a proud member of the Division I Southland Conference since 2007. Central Arkansas football has enjoyed a history of great success winning multiple national championships in NAIA and being selected the DI football championship many times. The University of Central Arkansas was established in 1907 and is a vibrate campus with a variety of top academic offerings and an enrollment of 12,000.

Disclaimer

Daktronics Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 15:40:04 UTC
