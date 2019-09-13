Daktronics : University of Redlands is Set to Debut New Daktronics Audiovisual System at Ted Runner Stadium

Largest video board in the SCIAC installed this summer



BROOKINGS, S.D. - Sept. 13, 2019 - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with University of Redlands to design, manufacture and install a new audiovisual system for Ted Runner Stadium, including the largest video board in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC). The installation took place this summer in Redlands, California.



'We are thrilled to be enhancing the fan experience at Ted Runner Stadium for football and track & field fans, and also see this as a major step forward in our commitment to the Campaign for Bulldog Athletics,' said Redlands University Director of Athletics Jeff Martinez. 'It is an exciting time for us and our partnership with Daktronics is instrumental in providing an outstanding Bulldog student-athlete experience in all our programs.'



The new video display measures 19 feet high by 33.5 feet wide and features a 15HD pixel layout to bring excellent image clarity and contrast with wide-angle visibility to fans in every seat. It features industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected during all forms of weather.



'We couldn't be prouder to partner with the University of Redlands to provide this state-of-the-art video display and sound system at Ted Runner Stadium,' said Eric Cain, Daktronics sales representative. 'As the university has continued to invest in their student-athlete experience, we have had the privilege to install new systems at Farquhar Fields for soccer and lacrosse, The Yard for baseball, Thompson Aquatic Center and now Ted Runner Stadium for football as well as track and field. We look forward to seeing this video display and sound system change the game at Ted Runner Stadium, and to serving the University of Redlands for years to come.'



The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.



A Sportsound® 1500HD audio system will be integrated with the video and scoring systems at Ted Runner Stadium. It provides full-range sound reproduction and delivers clear and intelligible speech to elevate fans' audio experience during every event.



A fixed-digit scoreboard and LED message center will also be included with the installation.



Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company's beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has LED video display installations at hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States. For more information on what Daktronics can provide for the collegiate market, visit www.daktronics.com/college.



About University of Redlands



Founded in 1907, the University of Redlands is a small, private, liberal arts college of approximately 2,500 undergraduate students. Within easy driving distance to the beaches and the mountains, our main 160-acre residential campus in Redlands features orange groves, stunning architectural landmarks, and more than 1,700 trees. Redlands emphasizes academic rigor, curricular diversity, and innovative teaching. A Redlands education goes beyond training to embrace a reflective understanding of our world; it proceeds from information to insight, from knowledge to meaning. Small classes enable each student to participate in class discussions, to work closely with professors, and to receive extensive individual attention.



Athletically, the University of Redlands sponsors 21 varsity sports, including 10 for men and 11 for women. Bulldog Athletics competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) and owns at least one conference championship in each sport. We are proud competitors in NCAA Division III, which promotes an environment that allows student-athletes to discover, dedicate, and develop throughout their experience, which supports a lifetime of learning and community involvement.

