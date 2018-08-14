Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Daktronics, Inc.    DAKT

DAKTRONICS, INC. (DAKT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

John L. Mulligan retires from the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

BROOKINGS, S.D., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (Nasdaq DAKT) announced today the retirement of director John L. Mulligan from the Board of Directors effective September 7, 2018.  Mr. Mulligan has served on the board since 1993 and has served on the Audit Committee as Chairman from 1993 through September 2016 and as a member since October 2016.

Reece A. Kurtenbach, chairman, president and CEO, recognized Mr. Mulligan’s 25 years of leadership and dedication to Daktronics, "John has made an important contribution to Daktronics’ success in many aspects during his tenure as director.  Over the years, he has consistently promoted the interests of our shareholders and upheld our commitment to growing the company.  John was a director when the company became publicly traded and was our first chair of the Audit Committee, serving in that capacity for more than twenty years.  He led the audit committee in overseeing and assuring the integrity of our financial reporting and audit programs.  We are grateful for his contributions and wish him and his family the best in his retirement."

Kurtenbach continued, "Our board size will reduce to seven after John’s retirement.  The composition and expertise of our board will assure its active engagement and effective oversight of Daktronics long-term strategic focus for the benefit of our stakeholders."

About Daktronics
Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems.  The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video.  Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units:  Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit.  For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act.  These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events.  The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, and other risks noted in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2018 fiscal year.  Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

For more information contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel (605) 692-0200
Investor@daktronics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAKTRONICS, INC.
08:01pJohn L. Mulligan retires from the Board of Directors
GL
08/07Daktronics, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
08/03DAKTRONICS : Sames Auto Arena Receives New Daktronics Centerhung System
PU
08/01DAKTRONICS : partners with Vitec for digital signage at entertainment venues
AQ
07/30DAKTRONICS : Installs New LED Displays at Letzigrund Stadium
PU
07/30DAKTRONICS, INC. : Daktronics, CUE Audio Partner to Create Opportunities to Enha..
AC
07/24DAKTRONICS : Chatham to See New Daktronics Video Display at Glenwood High School
PU
07/16DAKTRONICS : Provides New LED Displays For Samford University’s Pete Hanna..
PU
07/11DAKTRONICS : Bringing New Light To Liberty Flames Football Experience
PU
07/10DAKTRONICS : Provides New Display And Show Control System For University of Geor..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/0350 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For August 
06/25Daktronics acquires new technology for interactive control 
06/01Daktronics declares $0.07 dividend 
05/30Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (05/30/2018) 
05/30Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) CEO Reece Kurtenbach on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 618 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,10
P/E ratio 2020 20,56
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 380 M
Chart DAKTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Daktronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAKTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reece A. Kurtenbach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judd Guthmiller Vice President-International Operations
Sheila M. Anderson CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Rich E. Hinz Vice President-Information Technology
Brett D. Wendler Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAKTRONICS, INC.-6.57%380
CORNING INCORPORATED2.34%26 520
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 215
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 824
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%4 186
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 062
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.