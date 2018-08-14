John L. Mulligan retires from the Board of Directors

BROOKINGS, S.D., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (Nasdaq DAKT) announced today the retirement of director John L. Mulligan from the Board of Directors effective September 7, 2018. Mr. Mulligan has served on the board since 1993 and has served on the Audit Committee as Chairman from 1993 through September 2016 and as a member since October 2016.



Reece A. Kurtenbach, chairman, president and CEO, recognized Mr. Mulligan’s 25 years of leadership and dedication to Daktronics, "John has made an important contribution to Daktronics’ success in many aspects during his tenure as director. Over the years, he has consistently promoted the interests of our shareholders and upheld our commitment to growing the company. John was a director when the company became publicly traded and was our first chair of the Audit Committee, serving in that capacity for more than twenty years. He led the audit committee in overseeing and assuring the integrity of our financial reporting and audit programs. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him and his family the best in his retirement."

Kurtenbach continued, "Our board size will reduce to seven after John’s retirement. The composition and expertise of our board will assure its active engagement and effective oversight of Daktronics long-term strategic focus for the benefit of our stakeholders."

