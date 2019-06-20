Dalata Hotel : Block Listing Application- 20 June 2019

BLOCK LISTING APPLICATION

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin, 20th June 2019 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today announces that a block listing application has been made to Euronext Dublin and to the UK Listing Authority for a total of 673,353 Ordinary Share of €0.01 each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and application has been made to Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange for these shares to be admitted to trading.

Dealings in these shares are expected to commence on the 21st June 2019.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be allotted from time to time pursuant to the Dalata Hotel Group plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan and will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary

and Head of Risk and Compliance

T: +353 1 206 9400

E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio consists of 43 hotels, 30 owned, ten leased and three management contracts with a total of 9,046 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing eight new hotels with a total of 2,193 bedrooms and these will open over the next three years. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,000. Dalata now has close to 5,000 employees. For the full year 2018, Dalata reported revenue of €393.7 million and a profit after tax of €75.2 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com