Dalata Hotel : Block Listing Six Monthly Return - 04th July 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Dalata Hotel Group plc
LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
Date: 04 July 2019
Name of applicant:
Dalata Hotel Group plc
Name of scheme:
Save as You Earn Scheme
Period of return:
From:
1 Jan 2019
To:
30 June 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
2,348
from previous return:
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)
673,353
has been increased since the date of the last
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under
5,264
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet
670,437
issued/allotted at end of period:
Name of applicant:
Dalata Hotel Group plc
Name of scheme:
2014 Long Term Incentive Plan
Period of return:
From:
1 January 2019
To:
30 June 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
0
from previous return:
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)
285,809
has been increased since the date of the last
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under
285,809
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet
0
issued/allotted at end of period:
Name of contact:
Aoife Boland
Telephone number of contact:
01 206 9400
