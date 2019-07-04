Log in
Dalata Hotel : Block Listing Six Monthly Return - 04th July 2019

07/04/2019 | 01:58pm EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Dalata Hotel Group plc

LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

Date: 04 July 2019

Name of applicant:

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Name of scheme:

Save as You Earn Scheme

Period of return:

From:

1 Jan 2019

To:

30 June 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

2,348

from previous return:

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)

673,353

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under

5,264

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet

670,437

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of applicant:

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Name of scheme:

2014 Long Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

1 January 2019

To:

30 June 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

0

from previous return:

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)

285,809

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under

285,809

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet

0

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact:

Aoife Boland

Telephone number of contact:

01 206 9400

Disclaimer

Dalata Hotel Group plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 17:57:04 UTC
