Dalata Hotel : Notice of AGM - 01 April 2019

Notice of AGM

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin, 01 April 2019 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today announces that it has published an electronic version of its 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting and related documents (including a Proxy Form for information purposes only) on its website, www.dalatahotelgroup.com.

To download the Notice of the AGM - please go to:

www.dalatahotelgroup.com/AGM Notice

To download the Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting - please go to:

www.dalatahotelgroup.com/Proxy Form

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism:

Notice of the Annual General Meetings to be held on 02 May 2019; and

Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 02 May 2019.

The documents will be available for inspection at:

Company Announcements Office

The Irish Stock Exchange

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Tel: 00353 (0)1 6174200

ENDS

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary

and Head of Risk and Compliance

T: +353 1 206 9400

E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com