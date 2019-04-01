Dalata Hotel : Notice of AGM - 01 April 2019

Notice of AGM
Dublin, 01 April 2019 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today announces that it has published an electronic version of its 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting and related documents (including a Proxy Form for information purposes only) on its website, www.dalatahotelgroup.com.
To download the Notice of the AGM - please go to:
www.dalatahotelgroup.com/AGM Notice
To download the Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting - please go to:
www.dalatahotelgroup.com/Proxy Form
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism:
Notice of the Annual General Meetings to be held on 02 May 2019; and
Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 02 May 2019.
The documents will be available for inspection at:
Company Announcements Office
The Irish Stock Exchange
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Tel: 00353 (0)1 6174200
Contacts
Dalata Hotel Group plc
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary
and Head of Risk and Compliance
T: +353 1 206 9400
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio consists of 43 hotels, 30 owned, ten leased and three management contracts with a total of 9,046 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing eight new hotels with a total of 2,193 bedrooms and these will open over the next three years. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,000. Dalata now has close to 5,000 employees. For the full year 2018, Dalata reported revenue of €393.7 million and a profit after tax of €75.2 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).
For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
