DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC (DHG)
End-of-day quote  - 09/07
6.62 EUR   +0.30%
Dalata Hotel : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 07 September 2018

09/07/2018 | 07:47pm CEST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dermot Crowley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Development and Finance

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

IE00BJMZDW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 6.595

Volume(s) 2,000

d)

Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

2,000 shares 6.595 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-09-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Dublin

g)

Additional Information

Disclaimer

Dalata Hotel Group plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 17:46:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 381 M
EBIT 2018 95,6 M
Net income 2018 73,7 M
Debt 2018 285 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 16,50
P/E ratio 2019 14,25
EV / Sales 2018 3,94x
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
Capitalization 1 216 M
