Dalata Hotel : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 07 September 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dermot Crowley
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Development and Finance
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) €6.595
Volume(s) 2,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
|
2,000 shares €6.595 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-09-07
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Euronext Dublin
|
g)
|
Additional Information
Disclaimer
