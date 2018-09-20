Log in
Dalata Hotel : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 20 September 2018

09/20/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the

European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Seán McKeon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

IE00BJMZDW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 6.96

Volume(s) 80,000

d)

Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2018-09-20

1P.lace of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

1

Disclaimer

Dalata Hotel Group plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 15:52:06 UTC
