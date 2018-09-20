Dalata Hotel : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 20 September 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the

European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Seán McKeon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) €6.96 Volume(s) 80,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price As above e) Date of the transaction 1. 2018-09-20 1P.lace of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information

1