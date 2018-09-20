Dalata Hotel : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 20 September 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Seán McKeon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) €6.96
Volume(s) 80,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2018-09-20
|
1P.lace of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
1
Disclaimer
Dalata Hotel Group plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 15:52:06 UTC