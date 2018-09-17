Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Dalata Hotel Group PLC    DHG   IE00BJMZDW83

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC (DHG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Dalata Hotel : Dividend Conversion Rate 2018 Interim Dividend - 17 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

Conversion Rate for 2018 Interim Dividend

ISE: DHG

LSE: DAL

Further to the announcement of the Group's Interim Results for the six-months ended 30 June 2018 released on 4 September 2018, the Company has determined that the exchange rate to be applied to its 2018 Interim Dividend is €1:£0.89228, being the exchange rate as disclosed by the Central Bank of Ireland at the close of business on 14 September 2018.

This Interim Dividend will be paid on 12 October 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 13

September 2018.

ENDs

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary T: +353 1 206 9400

E:smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is Ireland's largest hotel operator with a growing presence in the United Kingdom. The Group's current portfolio consists of 39 hotels with over 8,200 rooms and an additional 2,342 rooms are currently being developed. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels across Ireland and the UK, as well as managing a small portfolio of partner properties. 28 of the hotels are owned by Dalata, nine hotels are operated under lease agreements and two are operated under management agreements. For the full year 2017, Dalata reported revenue of €348.5 million and a profit after tax of €68.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Disclaimer

Dalata Hotel Group plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
07:48pDALATA HOTEL : Dividend Conversion Rate 2018 Interim Dividend - 17 September 201..
PU
09/07DALATA HOTEL : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 07 September 2018
PU
09/07DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/07DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Notices
CO
09/04DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Half-year results
CO
09/04DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/31DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voti..
CO
08/31DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voti..
CO
08/30DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/30DALATA HOTEL : Holding (s) in Company - TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC - 30..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 385 M
EBIT 2018 95,3 M
Net income 2018 73,0 M
Debt 2018 361 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 16,69
P/E ratio 2019 14,53
EV / Sales 2018 4,16x
EV / Sales 2019 3,64x
Capitalization 1 240 M
Chart DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dalata Hotel Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,91 €
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Anthony McCann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Hennessy Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Murray Group Manager-Information Technology
Stephen Thomas Mcnally Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Dermot Finbarr Crowley Executive Director & Deputy CEO-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC7.40%1 420
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-33.83%5 291
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC5.09%4 618
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC4.47%3 758
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.94%3 356
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.-30.91%2 931
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.