Dalata Hotel : Dividend Conversion Rate 2018 Interim Dividend - 17 September 2018

Further to the announcement of the Group's Interim Results for the six-months ended 30 June 2018 released on 4 September 2018, the Company has determined that the exchange rate to be applied to its 2018 Interim Dividend is €1:£0.89228, being the exchange rate as disclosed by the Central Bank of Ireland at the close of business on 14 September 2018.

This Interim Dividend will be paid on 12 October 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 13

September 2018.

