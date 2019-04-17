Log in
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG

(4DS)
  Report  
Daldrup & Soehne : & Söhne AG sinking first deep well for Swiss Nagra

0
04/17/2019 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Drilling Result
Daldrup & Söhne AG sinking first deep well for Swiss Nagra

17.04.2019 / 16:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Daldrup & Söhne AG sinking first deep well for Swiss Nagra

Grünwald / Ascheberg, 17 April 2019 - Daldrup & Söhne AG commenced the first exploratory drilling for the Swiss Nagra, the Swiss national cooperative for the storage of radioactive waste, in Bülach, north of Zurich. This is the first deep drilling of an entire series. For Daldrup, it is a major project planned over several years with a potential order volume in the double-digit millions. Nagra is looking for a suitable site for a deep geological repository for radioactive waste in Switzerland. The boreholes will complete the overall geological picture of the potential siting regions and thus make it possible to select the safest site for a deep geological repository.

Pictures are available on request.

About Daldrup & Söhne AG
Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) with a corporate history spanning more than 70 years is a specialist provider of drilling and environmental services and ranks as one of the leading companies in Germany. Its activities are divided into the business divisions Geothermics, Raw Materials & Exploration, Water Extraction as well as Environment, Development & Services (EDS). The Geothermics business division provides drilling services for near-surface geothermics (especially geothermal probes of heat pumps), along with drilling services for deep geothermics up to 6000 m, in order to utilise the geothermal energy accessible in this way for electricity and/or heat generation. In the Raw Materials and Exploration business division, the bores made by Daldrup & Söhne AG serve for exploring and developing fossil fuel deposits (especially coal and gas) as well as mineral resources and ores (e.g. copper and gold). The Water Extraction business division comprises well construction for the extraction of drinking, service, curative, mineral, boiler-feed or cooling water as well thermal brine. The Environment, Development & Services (EDS) business division comprises special environmental engineering services such as the hydraulic clean-up of contaminated sites, the drilling of gas extraction wells for recovering waste dump gas, the provision of groundwater quality measuring points or the installation of water purification plants.

The majority stake in Geysir Europe GmbH also gives the Daldrup Group its own fields of experience in the exploration of geothermal energy in the Bavarian Molasse Basin and in the Upper Rhine Plain. The existing project management and power station expertise means that all stages of value creation can be covered for a deep geothermics project.

The shares of Daldrup & Söhne AG are listed in the Scale (sub-segment in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Disclaimer
This publication represents neither an offer for sale nor a call to submit a tender for the purchase or underwriting of securities. This publication and the information it contains is not intended for direct or indirect dissemination in or within the United States of America ("USA"), Canada, Australia or Japan.
Press & Investor Relations Contact:

Daldrup & Söhne AG
Falk v. Kriegsheim
Phone +49 (0)2593-9593-29
Fax +49 (0)2593-9593-60
Bavariafilmplatz 7 ir@daldrup.eu
82031 Grünwald/Geiselgasteig www.daldrup.eu




17.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daldrup & Söhne AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7 / Gb. 32
82031 Grünwald/Geiselgasteig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 45 24 37 920
Fax: -
E-mail: info@daldrup.eu
Internet: www.daldrup.eu
ISIN: DE0007830572
WKN: 783057
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 801377

 
End of News DGAP News Service

801377  17.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=801377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
