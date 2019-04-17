Daldrup & Soehne : & Söhne AG sinking first deep well for Swiss Nagra

DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Drilling Result

Daldrup & Söhne AG sinking first deep well for Swiss Nagra



17.04.2019 / 16:45

CORPORATE NEWS

Daldrup & Söhne AG sinking first deep well for Swiss Nagra

Grünwald / Ascheberg, 17 April 2019 - Daldrup & Söhne AG commenced the first exploratory drilling for the Swiss Nagra, the Swiss national cooperative for the storage of radioactive waste, in Bülach, north of Zurich. This is the first deep drilling of an entire series. For Daldrup, it is a major project planned over several years with a potential order volume in the double-digit millions. Nagra is looking for a suitable site for a deep geological repository for radioactive waste in Switzerland. The boreholes will complete the overall geological picture of the potential siting regions and thus make it possible to select the safest site for a deep geological repository.

