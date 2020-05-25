Daldrup & Söhne : receives order for thermal water drilling

Log in
05/25/2020 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for thermal water drilling

25.05.2020 / 10:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order for thermal water drilling

Oberhaching / Ascheberg, May 25, 2020 - The drilling technology and geothermal specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has received an order from the Zweckverband Therme Obernsees, Bayreuth, for the drilling of a thermal water well. The replacement well for the supply well for the thermal bath, which has been in existence since the end of the nineties, will have a drilling depth of about 1,200 m. The thermal water, which contains minerals, will probably have a temperature of up to 60 Celsius. Drilling is scheduled to start in late summer this year, and the work will take about half a year.

About Daldrup & Söhne AG
Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) with a corporate history spanning more than 70 years is a specialist provider of drilling and environmental services and ranks as one of the leading companies in Germany. Its activities are divided into the business divisions Geothermics, Raw Materials & Exploration, Water Extraction as well as Environment, Development & Services (EDS). The Geothermics business division provides drilling services for near-surface geothermics (especially geothermal probes of heat pumps), along with drilling services for deep geothermics up to 6000 m, in order to utilise the geothermal energy accessible in this way for electricity and/or heat generation. In the Raw Materials and Exploration business division, the bores made by Daldrup & Söhne AG serve for exploring and developing fossil fuel deposits (especially coal and gas) as well as mineral resources and ores (e.g. copper and gold). The Water Extraction business division comprises well construction for the extraction of drinking, service, curative, mineral, boiler-feed or cooling water as well thermal brine. The Environment, Development & Services (EDS) business division comprises special environmental engineering services such as the hydraulic clean-up of contaminated sites, the drilling of gas extraction wells for recovering waste dump gas, the provision of groundwater quality measuring points or the installation of water purification plants.

The shares of Daldrup & Söhne AG are listed in the Scale (sub-segment in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Disclaimer
This publication represents neither an offer for sale nor a call to submit a tender for the purchase or underwriting of securities. This publication and the information it contains is not intended for direct or indirect dissemination in or within the United States of America ("USA"), Canada, Australia or Japan.

Press & Investor Relations contact
Daldrup & Söhne AG
Falk v. Kriegsheim
Fon +49 (0)2593-9593-29

Bajuwarenring 17a ir@daldrup.eu
82041 Oberhaching www.daldrup.eu


25.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daldrup & Söhne AG
Bajuwarenring 17a
82041 Oberhaching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 45 24 37 920
Fax: -
E-mail: ir@daldrup.eu
Internet: www.daldrup.eu
ISIN: DE0007830572
WKN: 783057
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054267

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1054267  25.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054267&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
