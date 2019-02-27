Dalekovod dd : Changes in the Management Board as of March 1, 2019

Tomislav Rosandić has many years of managerial work experience in large domestic and regional companies. During his career, he served as the President of the Management Board or member of the Management Board, Executive Director and Finance Director. He was also a member of Supervisory Boards of domestic and foreign companies. Mr Rosandić comes to Dalekovod Group as President of the Management Board from HEP Group where he has served as Management Board member for finances. At the same session, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint Mr. Đuro Tatalović as Member of the Management Board in charge of financial and operational restructuring for a period of four years with the beginning of mandate on 1 March 2019. Đuro Tatalović has extensive experience in financial institutions, and he joined Dalekovod Group team in September 2018 as Advisor to the Management Board. Since joining the Company, he has been operationally leading sales process of Dalekovod Professio d.d. (wind power plants) and has been in charge of financial restructuring process. Former President of the Management Board, Mr. Alen Premužak, who has held the position since December 2015, continues his career outside Dalekovod Group. Mr. Ivica Kranjčić, who has been Management Bord member since September 2016, also leaves Dalekovod Group. Along with new members, current Management Board members, Mr. Ivan Kurobasa and Mr. Tomislav Đurić will also be a part of the Management Board. Dalekovod Group with the new Management Board enters next phase of financial and operational restructuring, with emphasis on operational and cost efficiency, with the aim of increasing the Company's value and exiting the pre-bankrupcy settlement process.

