Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE, THE  >  Dalekovod dd    DLKV   HRDLKVRA0006

DALEKOVOD DD (DLKV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
No quotes available
-- HRK   --.--%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dalekovod dd : Contracts for the sale of shares of Dalekovod Professio signed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:09am EST

02.01.2019.

The funds obtained by the sale will be used in the following way, in accordance with the Company's pre-bankruptcy settlement: 55% of the funds will be used to repay the debt to mezzanine creditors, while 45% of the funds will be used for further financial and operative restructuring, financing the working capital and managing the liquidity, all for the purpose of improving the Company's operative efficiency and profitability.

By completing this transaction, the Company achieved its main goals: (i) reducing the Company's financial liabilities, (ii) the continuity of fulfilling its obligations in accordance with the pre-bankruptcy settlement, (iii) further implementation of financial and operative restructuring.

Disclaimer

Dalekovod. dd published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 14:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DALEKOVOD DD
09:09aDALEKOVOD DD : Contracts for the sale of shares of Dalekovod Professio signed
PU
2018DALEKOVOD DD : 1st quarter report
CO
2017DALEKOVOD DD : 4th quarter report
CO
2017DALEKOVOD DD : Annual Report
CO
2017DALEKOVOD DD : Annual Catalog of Information Released in 2016
PU
2016DALEKOVOD DD : d.d. Board Membership Changes
PU
2016DALEKOVOD DD : Consensual Termination of the Agreement in Poland
PU
2016DALEKOVOD DD : Board Membership Changes
PU
2016DALEKOVOD DD : Dugo Selo - Križevci Contract Signed
PU
2016DALEKOVOD DD : Notification of major holdings
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alen Premuak President-Management Board & Managing Director
eljko Peric Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vlado Covic Member-Supervisory Board
Hrvoje Markovinovic Member-Supervisory Board
Rajko Pavelic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DALEKOVOD DD31
ABB LTD0.00%41 047
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.00%9 428
ABB INDIA LTD-1.31%4 017
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC0.00%3 837
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%2 553
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.