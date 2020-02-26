Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited    2880   CNE1000002Y6

DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED

(2880)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 02/25
0.82 HKD   -1.20%
04:54aDALIAN PORT PDA : Change of authorized representative for service of process and notices in hong kong
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dalian Port PDA : CHANGE OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 04:54am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited*

大連港股份有限公司

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2880)

CHANGE OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE FOR

SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited* (the "Company") announces that Mr. LEE, Kin Yu Arthur, one of the joint company secretaries of the Company, has been appointed as the authorized representative of the Company for the acceptance of service of process and notices on the Company's behalf in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from 26 February 2020.

By Order of the Board

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited*

WANG Huiying LEE, Kin Yu Arthur

Joint Company Secretaries

Dalian City, Liaoning Province, the PRC

26 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Director: WEI Minghui

Non-executiveDirectors: CAO Dong, LI Jianhui and YUAN Yi

Independent non-executiveDirectors: WANG Zhifeng, SUN Xiyun and LAW Man Tat

  • The Company is registered as Non-Hong Kong Company under Part XI of the previous Companies Ordinance (equivalent to Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance with effect from 3 March 2014) under the English name "Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited".
  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 09:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY
04:54aDALIAN PORT PDA : Change of authorized representative for service of process and..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 17 657 M
Chart DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,82  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
De Quan Sun General Manager
Ming Hui Wei Chairman
Wen Jun Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Feng Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Xi Yun Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED0.00%2 517
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.08%15 493
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 612
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE1.33%10 138
MISC BHD--.--%7 907
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.0.00%5 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group