Dalian Port PDA : CHANGE OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE FOR SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited*

大連港股份有限公司

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2880)

CHANGE OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE FOR

SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited* (the "Company") announces that Mr. LEE, Kin Yu Arthur, one of the joint company secretaries of the Company, has been appointed as the authorized representative of the Company for the acceptance of service of process and notices on the Company's behalf in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from 26 February 2020.

By Order of the Board

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited*

WANG Huiying LEE, Kin Yu Arthur

Joint Company Secretaries

Dalian City, Liaoning Province, the PRC

26 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Director: WEI Minghui

Non-executiveDirectors: CAO Dong, LI Jianhui and YUAN Yi

Independent non-executiveDirectors: WANG Zhifeng, SUN Xiyun and LAW Man Tat