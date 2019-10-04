THIS COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the H Share Offer, this Composite Document and/or the accompanying Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your securities in Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited*, you should at once hand this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

This Composite Document should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Form of Acceptance, the contents of which form part of the terms and conditions of the H Share Offer.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance.

Dalian Port (PDA) Broadford Global Limited Company Limited* 布羅德福國際有限公司 大連港股份有限公司 (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 2880)

COMPOSITE DOCUMENT RELATING TO

THE MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION

HONG KONG SECURITIES LIMITED

ON BEHALF OF

BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED H SHARES IN

DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT (BUT INCLUDING THE H SHARES HELD BY CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED))

Financial Adviser to Independent Financial Adviser to Broadford Global Limited The Independent Board Committee

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this Composite Document.

A letter from CICC containing, among other things, the terms of the H Share Offer is set out on pages 11 to 32 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 33 to 39 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation in respect of the H Share Offer to the Offer Shareholders is set out on pages 40 to 41 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice on the H Share Offer to the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 42 to 60 of this Composite Document.

The procedures for acceptance and settlement of the H Share Offer and other related information are set out in Appendix I to this Composite Document and in the accompanying Form of Acceptance. Acceptances of the H Share Offer should be received by the Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712 - 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019 or such later time and/or date as Broadford may determine and Broadford and the Company may jointly announce, with the consent of the Executive, in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

Persons including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees, who would, or otherwise intend to, forward this document and/or, the Form of Acceptance to any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong, should read the details in this regard which are contained in the paragraph headed "Important Notice" on page iv and "Overseas Shareholders" in Appendix I "Further terms of the H Share Offer" on pages I-1 to I-10 of this Composite Document before taking any action. It is the responsibility of the Overseas Shareholders who wish to accept the H Share Offer to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required and the compliance with other necessary formalities or legal requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes due by such accepting Overseas Shareholder in respect of such jurisdiction. Overseas Shareholders are advised to seek professional advice on deciding whether to accept the H Share Offer.