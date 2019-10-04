Log in
04:42aDALIAN PORT PDA : Form of acceptance and transfer of h share(s) of rmb1.00 each in the issued share capital of dalian port (pda) company limited
PU
04:37aDALIAN PORT PDA : Composite document relating to the mandatory unconditional cash offer by china international capital corporation hong kong securities limited on behalf of broadford global limited to acquire all the issued h shares in dalian port (pda) company limited (other than those already owned a..
PU
10/01DALIAN PORT PDA : Joint announcement (1) completion of the equity transfer (2) mandatory unconditional cash offer by china international capital corporation hong kong securities limited on behalf of broadford global limited to acquire all the issued h shares in dalian port (pda) company limited (other ..
PU
Dalian Port PDA : COMPOSITE DOCUMENT RELATING TO THE MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION HONG KONG SECURITIES LIMITED ON BEHALF OF BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED H SHARES IN DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT (BUT INCLUDING THE H SHARES HELD BY CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED))

10/04/2019 | 04:37am EDT

THIS COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the H Share Offer, this Composite Document and/or the accompanying Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your securities in Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited*, you should at once hand this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

This Composite Document should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Form of Acceptance, the contents of which form part of the terms and conditions of the H Share Offer.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance.

Dalian Port (PDA)

Broadford Global Limited

Company Limited*

布羅德福國際有限公司

大連港股份有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company

incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2880)

COMPOSITE DOCUMENT RELATING TO

THE MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION

HONG KONG SECURITIES LIMITED

ON BEHALF OF

BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED H SHARES IN

DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT (BUT INCLUDING THE H SHARES HELD BY CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED))

Financial Adviser to

Independent Financial Adviser to

Broadford Global Limited

The Independent Board Committee

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this Composite Document.

A letter from CICC containing, among other things, the terms of the H Share Offer is set out on pages 11 to 32 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 33 to 39 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation in respect of the H Share Offer to the Offer Shareholders is set out on pages 40 to 41 of this Composite Document.

A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice on the H Share Offer to the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 42 to 60 of this Composite Document.

The procedures for acceptance and settlement of the H Share Offer and other related information are set out in Appendix I to this Composite Document and in the accompanying Form of Acceptance. Acceptances of the H Share Offer should be received by the Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712 - 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019 or such later time and/or date as Broadford may determine and Broadford and the Company may jointly announce, with the consent of the Executive, in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

Persons including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees, who would, or otherwise intend to, forward this document and/or, the Form of Acceptance to any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong, should read the details in this regard which are contained in the paragraph headed "Important Notice" on page iv and "Overseas Shareholders" in Appendix I "Further terms of the H Share Offer" on pages I-1 to I-10 of this Composite Document before taking any action. It is the responsibility of the Overseas Shareholders who wish to accept the H Share Offer to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required and the compliance with other necessary formalities or legal requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes due by such accepting Overseas Shareholder in respect of such jurisdiction. Overseas Shareholders are advised to seek professional advice on deciding whether to accept the H Share Offer.

  • For identification purposes only

5 October 2019

CONTENTS

Page

EXPECTED TIMETABLE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

IMPORTANT NOTICE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

iv

DEFINITIONS . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM CICC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

40

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42

APPENDIX I

FURTHER TERMS OF THE H SHARE OFFER . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . .

II-1

APPENDIX III

PROPERTY VALUATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

APPENDIX IV

GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

- i -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable set out below is indicative only and may be subject to changes. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate in the event that there is any change in the expected timetable.

Unless otherwise expressly stated, references to times and dates in this Composite Document and the Form of Acceptance are to Hong Kong times and dates.

Despatch date of this Composite Document and the accompanying

Form of Acceptance and commencement date

of the H Share Offer (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Saturday, 5 October 2019

Latest time and date for acceptance of the

H Share Offer (Notes 2 and 4) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .4:00 p.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019

Closing Date (Notes 2 and 4) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Monday, 28 October 2019

Announcement of the results of the H Share Offer as at the Closing Date on the website of the

Stock Exchange (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .not later than 7:00 p.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019

Latest date for posting of remittances for the amounts due in respect of valid acceptances received under the

H Share Offer (Notes 3 and 4) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Wednesday, 6 November 2019

Notes:

  1. The H Share Offer, which is unconditional in all respects, is made on Saturday, 5 October 2019, being the date of posting of this Composite Document, and is open for acceptance on and from that date until the Closing Date. Acceptances of the H Share Offer shall be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except as permitted under the Takeovers Code. Please refer to the section headed "Effect of Acceptance of the H Share Offer and Right of Withdrawal" in Appendix I to this Composite Document for further information on the circumstances where acceptances may be withdrawn.
  2. In accordance with the Takeovers Code, the H Share Offer must initially be open for acceptance for at least 21 days following the date on which this Composite Document is posted. The H Share Offer, which is unconditional, will be closed on the Closing Date. Broadford reserves its right to revise or extend the H Share Offer until such date as it may determine in accordance with the Takeovers Code (or as permitted by the Executive in accordance with the Takeovers Code). An announcement will be issued through the Stock Exchange website in relation to any revision or extension of the H Share Offer by 7:00 p.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019. In any event, where the H Share Offer is revised or extended, the announcement will state the next closing date of the H Share Offer or the H Share Offer will remain open for acceptance until further notice in accordance with the Takeovers Code. In the latter case, at least 14 days' notice by way of an announcement will be given before the close of the H Share Offer to those Offer Shareholders who have not accepted the H Share Offer.
    Beneficial owners of the H Shares who hold their H Shares in CCASS directly as an investor participant or indirectly via a broker or custodian participant should note the timing requirements for causing instructions to be made to CCASS in accordance with the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures.

- ii -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

  1. Remittances in respect of the cash consideration payable for the H Shares (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty arising therefrom) in respect of which the H Share Offer are accepted will be made to the accepting holders of the H Shares by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt by the Registrar of the duly completed Form of Acceptance and all other requisite documents from the Offer Shareholders accepting the H Share Offer to render the relevant acceptance under the H Share Offer complete and valid.
  2. Acceptances of the H Share Offer shall be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except in the circumstances as set out in the section headed "Effect of Acceptance of the H Share Offer and Right of Withdrawal" in Appendix I to this Composite Document.
    Effect of bad weather on the latest time for acceptance of the H Share Offer and/or the latest date for posting of remittances:
    If there is (i) a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or (ii) a "black" rainstorm warning signal:
    1. in force in Hong Kong at any local time before 12:00 noon but no longer in force after 12:00 noon on the latest date for acceptance of the H Share Offer and/or the posting of remittances for the amounts due in respect of valid acceptances received under the H Share Offer (as the case may be), the latest time for acceptance of the H Share Offer and/or the posting of remittances will remain at 4:00 p.m. on the same day; or
    2. in force in Hong Kong at any local time between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. on the latest date for acceptance of the H Share Offer and/or the posting of remittances for the amounts due in respect of valid acceptances received under the H Share Offer (as the case may be), the latest time for acceptance of the H Share Offer and the posting of remittances will be rescheduled to 4:00 p.m. on the following Business Day.

- iii -

IMPORTANT NOTICE

NOTICE TO OVERSEAS SHAREHOLDERS

Broadford intends to make the H Share Offer available to all Offer Shareholders, including the Overseas Shareholders. However, the availability of the H Share Offer to any Overseas Shareholders may be affected by the applicable laws of the relevant jurisdictions. Any Overseas Shareholder who wishes to accept the H Share Offer should inform themselves about and observe any applicable requirements in their own jurisdictions. It is the responsibility of the Overseas Shareholders who wish to accept the H Share Offer to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection with the acceptance of the H Share Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental or other consent which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities and the payment of any transfer or other taxes due by such accepting Overseas Shareholder in respect of such jurisdictions, and where necessary, consult their own professional advisers.

Broadford, the Company, CICC or any of their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, agents or associates or any other person involved in the H Share Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by accepting Overseas Shareholders for any taxes and duties as he/she/it may be required to pay. Acceptance of the H Share Offer by any Overseas Shareholder will constitute a warranty by such person that such person (i) is permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the H Share Offer, and any revision thereof, (ii) has observed all the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection with such acceptance, including obtaining any government or other consent which may be required, (iii) has complied with any other necessary formality and has paid any issue, transfer or other taxes due by such accepting Overseas Shareholder in such jurisdiction, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws, and (iv) has not taken or omitted to take any action which may result in Broadford, the Company, CICC or any of their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, agents or associates or any other person involved in the H Share Offer acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the H Share Offer or his/her/its acceptance thereof. Overseas Shareholders are recommended to seek professional advice on whether to accept the H Share Offer.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Composite Document contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "will", "would" or words of similar meaning, that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as at the Latest Practicable Date. Broadford and the Company assume no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements or opinions contained in this Composite Document, except as required pursuant to applicable laws or regulations, including but not limited to the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code.

- iv -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:36:32 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
