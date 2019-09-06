Log in
DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED

(2880)
  Report  
Dalian Port PDA : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

09/06/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

6 September 2019

Possible mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Purchase

Number of

Price per share

Resultant balance (including

Percentage of class (including

/ Sale

shares

(RMB)

those of any person with

those of any person with whom

whom there is an agreement

there is an agreement or

or understanding)

understanding)

China Merchants

5 September

Purchase

1,700

2.0300

1,700

0.0000%

Securities Co., Ltd

2019

Sale

1,700

2.0300

0

0.0000%

Purchase

1,700

2.0300

1,700

0.0000%

Sale

1,700

2.0300

0

0.0000%

Purchase

1,700

2.0300

1,700

0.0000%

Sale

1,700

2.0300

0

0.0000%

Purchase

1,700

2.0400

1,700

0.0000%

Sale

1,700

2.0400

0

0.0000%

Purchase

1,700

2.0300

1,700

0.0000%

Sale

1,700

2.0300

0

0.0000%

Purchase

1,700

2.0300

1,700

0.0000%

Public Disclosure Form

Sale

1,700

2.0300

0

0.0000%

Purchase

1,700

2.0300

1,700

0.0000%

Sale

1,700

2.0300

0

0.0000%

End

Note:

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd is a Class (1) associate connected with the Offeror by virtue of class (1) of the definition of acting in concert. Dealings were made for its own account as a market maker authorised by the Shanghai Stock Exchange for certain broad-based index tracking exchange traded funds ("ETF") arising as a result of creation and/or redemption of ETF units due to unsolicited client requests.

These dealings involved A shares of the Company only.

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd is ultimately owned by China Merchants Group Limited.

Disclaimer

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:08 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 20 327 M
Chart DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,91  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Wei General Manager & Executive Director
Wen Jun Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ming Zhang Chairman
Song Xu Vice Chairman
Zhi Feng Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED1.01%2 844
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD15.83%19 450
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.46%10 567
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-14.08%5 321
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD-10.68%2 630
MITSUBISHI LOGISTICS CORP8.16%2 160
