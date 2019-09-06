Dalian Port PDA : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
6 September 2019
Possible mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Purchase
|
Number of
|
Price per share
|
Resultant balance (including
|
Percentage of class (including
|
|
|
/ Sale
|
shares
|
(RMB)
|
those of any person with
|
those of any person with whom
|
|
|
|
|
|
whom there is an agreement
|
there is an agreement or
|
|
|
|
|
|
or understanding)
|
understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China Merchants
|
5 September
|
Purchase
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
1,700
|
0.0000%
|
Securities Co., Ltd
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
0
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
1,700
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
0
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
1,700
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
0
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
1,700
|
2.0400
|
1,700
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
1,700
|
2.0400
|
0
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
1,700
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
0
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
1,700
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
0
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
1,700
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
1,700
|
2.0300
|
0
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Note:
China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd is a Class (1) associate connected with the Offeror by virtue of class (1) of the definition of acting in concert. Dealings were made for its own account as a market maker authorised by the Shanghai Stock Exchange for certain broad-based index tracking exchange traded funds ("ETF") arising as a result of creation and/or redemption of ETF units due to unsolicited client requests.
These dealings involved A shares of the Company only.
China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd is ultimately owned by China Merchants Group Limited.
Disclaimer
Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:08 UTC