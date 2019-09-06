Dalian Port PDA : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

there is an agreement or

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited

Sale 1,700 2.0300 0 0.0000% Purchase 1,700 2.0300 1,700 0.0000% Sale 1,700 2.0300 0 0.0000%

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd is a Class (1) associate connected with the Offeror by virtue of class (1) of the definition of acting in concert. Dealings were made for its own account as a market maker authorised by the Shanghai Stock Exchange for certain broad-based index tracking exchange traded funds ("ETF") arising as a result of creation and/or redemption of ETF units due to unsolicited client requests.

These dealings involved A shares of the Company only.

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd is ultimately owned by China Merchants Group Limited.