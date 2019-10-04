Dalian Port PDA : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF H SHARE(S) OF RMB1.00 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED
ALL JOINT REGISTERED HOLDERS MUST SIGN HERE所有聯名登記 持有人均須 於本欄個別簽署
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance.
Unless the context otherwise requires, all words and expressions used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as defined in the composite document dated 5 October 2019 (the "Composite Document" ) jointly issued by Broadford Global Limited as the offeror and Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited as the offeree company.
39th Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre,
168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong
轉讓予承讓人
香港干諾道中168-200號信德中心招商局大廈39樓
Occupation 職業：
Corporation 法人團體
Please SIGN BELOW ONCE in the capacity as the Transferor(s) to accept the H Share Offer. All joint registered holders must sign.
Your signature(s) should be witnessed by a person aged 18 or above who is not another joint registered holder and who must also sign and print his/her name and address as indicated below. 倘 閣下接納H股要約，請於下方簽署一次，以作為轉讓人接納H股要約。所有聯名登記持有人均須簽署。
Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: 轉讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署：
Signature of witness 見證人簽署 Name of witness 見證人姓名
Address of witness 見證人地址
Occupation of witness 見證人職業
Signature(s) of Transferor(s)/Company chop, if applicable
轉讓人簽署╱公司印鑑（如適用）
Date of submission of this Form of Acceptance
提交本接納表格之日期
Do not complete 毋須填寫
Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferee in the presence of:
For and on behalf of 代表
承讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署：
Broadford Global Limited 布羅德福國際有限公司
Signature of witness 見證人簽署
Name of witness 見證人姓名
Authorised Signatory(ies)
Address of witness 見證人地址
授權人簽署
Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s)
Occupation of witness 見證人職業
承讓人或其正式授權代理人簽署
SIGNED by the Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) to this transfer, this
day of
, 2019.
由是項轉讓的承讓人或其正式獲授權代表於二零一九年
月
日簽署。
Note 1: Insert the total number of H Shares for which the H Share Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted, your form will be incomplete and will not be accepted. If a number in excess of your registered holding of H Shares is inserted, you will have accepted the H Share Offer in respect of your entire registered holding of H Shares.
Note 2: The amount to be paid to any accepting Offer Shareholder shall be the consideration (less seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable by such accepting Offer Shareholder in connection with his/her/its acceptance of the H Share Offer). 備註1：請填寫接納H股要約之H股總數。如無填寫數目， 閣下的表格將屬不完整並將不獲接納。倘所填寫數目超過 閣下所持有之H股登記持股量，則 閣下將被視為已就 閣下登記持有之全部H股接納H股要約。
THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the H Share Offer, this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your H Share(s), you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).
Broadford intends to make the H Share Offer available to all Offer Shareholders, including the Overseas Shareholders. However, the availability of the H Share Offer to any Overseas Shareholders may be affected by the applicable laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an Overseas Shareholder, you should inform yourself about and observe any applicable requirements in your jurisdiction. It is your responsibility if you wish to accept the H Share Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection with the acceptance of the H Share Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental or other consent which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities and the payment of any transfer or other taxes due by you in respect of such jurisdiction, and where necessary, consult your own professional advisers. Broadford, the Company, CICC or any of their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, agents or associates or any other person involved in the H Share Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes and duties as you may be required to pay. Acceptance of the H Share Offer by you will constitute a warranty by you that you (i) are permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the H Share Offer, and any revision thereof, (ii) have observed all the applicable laws and regulations of your jurisdiction in connection with such acceptance, including obtaining any government or other consent which may be required, (iii) have complied with any other necessary formality and have paid any issue, transfer or other taxes due by you in such jurisdiction, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws, and (iv) have not taken or omitted to take any action which may result in Broadford, the Company, CICC or any of their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, agents or associates or any other person involved in the H Share Offer acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the H Share Offer or your acceptance. Overseas Shareholders are recommended to seek professional advice on whether to accept the H Share Offer. This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Composite Document.
HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE
The H Share Offer is unconditional. Offer Shareholders are advised to read the Composite Document before completing this Form of Acceptance. To accept the H Share Offer made by CICC for and on behalf of Broadford, you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance and forward this form, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities and any other document(s) required by the Company in respect thereof), for the whole or in respect of part of your holding of H Share(s) or if applicable, for not less than the number of the H Shares in respect of which you intend to accept the H Share Offer, by post or by hand, to the Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong
Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, marked "Dalian Port - H Share Offer" on the envelope, as soon as practicable after receipt of these documents and in any event, so as to reach the Registrar by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019 (Hong Kong time) or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as Broadford may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The provisions of Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance.
Warning: If you are holding the H Shares on behalf of another person as nominee or otherwise, you should refer to the section headed "4. NOMINEE REGISTRATION" in Appendix I to the Composite Document in particular as to the matters which you should consider.
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE H SHARE OFFER
To: Broadford, CICC and the Registrar
1. My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance (whether or not such form is dated) shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute:
my/our irrevocable acceptance of the H Share Offer made by CICC for and on behalf of Broadford, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of H Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of Broadford, CICC and/or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Company or the Registrar on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the H Shares due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against delivery of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (if any) (and/ or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities and any other document(s) required by the Company in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such share certificate(s), subject to the terms and conditions of the H Share Offer, as if it/they were delivered to the Registrar together with this Form of Acceptance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of Broadford and/or CICC or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/ our favour for the cash consideration (rounding up to the nearest cent) to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the H Share Offer (less seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the H Share Offer), by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person named at the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Offer Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company within seven Business Days of the receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar to render the acceptance under the H Share Offer complete and valid and in compliance with Note 1 to Rule 30.2 of the Takeovers Code;
(Note: Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Offer Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Offer Shareholders.)
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of Broadford and/or CICC and/or the Registrar and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the H Shares to be sold by me/us under the H Share Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this Form of Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to Broadford and/or CICC and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete, amend and execute any document on my/our behalf in connection with my/our acceptance of the H Share Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of vesting in Broadford and/or such person or persons as it may direct my/our H Share(s) tendered for acceptance of the H Share Offer;
my/our appointment of Broadford and/or CICC as my/our attorney in respect of all the H Share(s) to which this Form of Acceptance relates, such power of attorney to take effect from the date and time on which the H Share Offer is made and thereafter be irrevocable;
my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our H Shares tendered for acceptance under the H Share Offer to Broadford or such person or persons as it may direct (a) free from all liens, charges, options, claims, equities, adverse interests, third party rights or encumbrances whatsoever and (b) together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto as at the date of the Joint Announcement, including the right to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, made or paid on or after the date of the Joint Announcement; and
my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by Broadford and/or CICC and/or the Company and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein.
I/We understand that acceptance of the H Share Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to Broadford, CICC and the Company that (i) the H Shares held by me/us to be acquired under the H Share Offer are sold (a) free from liens, charges, options, claims, equities, adverse interests, third party rights or encumbrances whatsoever and (b) together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto as at the date of the Joint Announcement, including the right to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, made or paid on or after the date of the Joint Announcement and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in Broadford, the Company, CICC or any of their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, agents or associates or any other person involved in the H Share Offer acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the H Share Offer, and I am/we are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the H Share Offer, and any revision thereof, and such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, or is treated as invalid in accordance with the terms of the H Share Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease, in which event I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our share certificate(s), and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/ or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities and any other document(s) required by the Company in respect thereof), together with this Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/ our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(c) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Offer Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company. Note: If you submit the transfer receipt(s) upon acceptance of the H Share Offer and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) is/are collected by any of Broadford or CICC or any of their agent(s) from the Company or the Registrar on your behalf, you will be returned such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).
I/We enclose the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities and any other document(s) required by the Company in respect thereof) for the whole/part of my/our holding of H Shares which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the H Share Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form of Acceptance, share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities and any other document(s) required by the Company in respect thereof) will be given. I/We further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.
I/We warrant and represent to Broadford, CICC and the Company that I am/we are the registered Offer Shareholder(s) of the number of H Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our H Shares to Broadford by way of acceptance of the H Share Offer.
I/We warrant to Broadford, CICC and the Company that I/we am/are permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the H Share Offer and any revision thereof, have observed all the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection with such acceptance, including obtaining any government or other consent which may be required, have complied with any other necessary formality and have paid any issue, transfer or other taxes due in such jurisdiction, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws, and have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in Broadford, the Company, CICC or any of their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, agents or associates or any other person involved in the H Share Offer acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the H Share Offer or my/our acceptance thereof.
I/We warrant to Broadford, CICC and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the H Share Offer.
I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all the acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable.
I/We acknowledge that my/our H Shares sold to Broadford by way of acceptance of the H Share Offer will be registered under the name of Broadford or its nominee.
This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of Broadford, CICC, the Company and the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance" ).
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
To accept the H Share Offer for your H Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the H Share Offer. It is important that you should inform Broadford and/or CICC and/or the Company and/or the Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the data supplied.
Purposes
The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
processing of your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document;
registering transfer of the H Share(s) out of your name(s);
maintaining or updating the relevant register of Shareholders(s);
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information;
establishing your entitlements under the H Share Offer;
Transfer of personal data
The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but Broadford and/or CICC and/or the Company and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
Broadford, CICC, the Company and/or their agents, officers and advisers and the Registrar and overseas principal registrar (if any);
any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to Broadford and/or CICC and/or the Company and/or the Registrar, in connection with the operation of their business;
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any regulatory or governmental bodies;
any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as bankers, solicitors, accountants or licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities; and
any other persons or institutions whom Broadford and/or CICC and/ or the Company and/or the Registrar consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.
Retention of Personal Data
Broadford, CICC, the Company and the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in this form for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.
distributing communications from Broadford, and/or its holding companies or subsidiaries and/or CICC and/or the Company or their respective agents, officers, advisers and the Registrar;
compiling statistical code information and Shareholders profiles;
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise);
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims or entitlements;
any other purpose in connection with the business of Broadford, CICC, the Company and/or the Registrar; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable Broadford and/or CICC and/or the Company to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or regulators and any other purposes to which the Shareholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of.
5. Access to and correction of personal data
The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether Broadford and/ or CICC and/or the Company and/or the Registrar hold(s) your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, Broadford and/or CICC and/or the Company and/or the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access requests. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to Broadford and/or CICC and/or the Company and/or the Registrar (as the case may be).
BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE.
