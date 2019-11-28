Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC    DAMAC   AED001301012

DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC

(DAMAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Damac Properties Dubai : Italy's Cavalli rescued by Dubai's Damac chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 12:30pm EST
A company logo is pictured outside a Roberto Cavalli store in Vienna

Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli was bought on Thursday by Hussain Sajwani, the chairman of Dubai's Damac Properties, the companies said, ending a long sale process.

The Florence-based group, founded by designer Roberto Cavalli in the early 1970s and famed for its animal prints, had been struggling for years to relaunch its sales and gain visibility in an industry that is increasingly dominated by large cash-rich conglomerates.

Damac's Sajwani bought Cavalli through his private investment company Vision Investments, part of the DICO Group, which owns luxury resorts and hotels and shopping malls, a statement said.

DICO Group said the deal was a significant step in the group's strategy and was an evolution of a partnership signed back in 2017, under which Cavalli would develop the interiors for some luxury hotels.

DICO said it would ensure the stability of Cavalli's management.

Italian private equity firm Clessidra took over Cavalli in 2015 in a bid to turn it around, but after two years started looking for a new investor as the fund holding the stake was close to its statutory investment limit and there was no sign of a recovery by the group, sources said at the time.

In March, the fashion house asked for creditor protection in order to make the sale process easier and it later entered a debt restructuring agreement.

In June, five potential investors emerged to rescue the fashion house, including Dubai's Damac, Italy's Diesel-owner OTB and U.S. brand management company Bluestar Alliance, sources said.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti and Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO.
12:30pDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Italy's Cavalli rescued by Dubai's Damac chairman
RE
11/11DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : chairman buys Italian firm Roberto Cavalli
AQ
10/29DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Italy's Cavalli wins court approval for sale to Dubai's..
RE
09/30DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : Gulf In Focus - GULF STATES – ECONOMICS and F..
AQ
06/23DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : Dubai's Damac denies being in 'pole position' to bu..
AQ
06/23DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : denies being in pole position to buy Italy's Robert..
AQ
06/22DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : launches affordable luxury homes in Business Bay
AQ
06/20DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET : Damac unveils luxury Zada homes overlooking Dubai Water..
AQ
06/19DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : launches new upscale project in Dubai's Business Ba..
AQ
06/19DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI PSC : launches affordable luxury homes in Business Bay
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 168 M
EBIT 2019 86,0 M
Net income 2019 86,7 M
Finance 2019 179 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 33,9x
P/E ratio 2020 43,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,89x
EV / Sales2020 3,93x
Capitalization 4 719 M
Chart DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Duration : Period :
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,27  $
Last Close Price 0,78  $
Spread / Highest target -44,1%
Spread / Average Target -64,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hussain Ali Habib Sajwani Chairman
Ali Sajwani General Manager-Operations
Adil Mohamed Hassan Taqi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Farooq Mahmood Mohammad Arjomand Non-Executive Director
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC-48.68%1 301
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.42%42 529
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.00%37 506
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.76%31 516
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED16.96%30 942
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED45.02%25 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group