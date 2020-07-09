Damartex : Extraordinary General Meeting in Camera

10 June 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting in Camera

The Company's shareholders are informed that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Thursday 16 July 2020 at 2:30 pm.



Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 epidemic and in compliance with health measures to contain the epidemic, the Management Board decided at its meeting of 28 May 2020 to hold its General Meeting in camera without the physical presence of shareholders at the Company's headquarters.



No admission card will be issued. Shareholders are invited to participate in the General Meeting by voting by mail, by giving a Power of Attorney to the Chairman of the General Meeting or by giving a proxy to a third party (in accordance with statutory provisions) by using the form provided for this purpose, which can be downloaded from the company's website (www.damartex.com).

The precise procedures for voting by mail or by proxy will be described in the prior notice and the notice of meeting.

The notice prior to the General Meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders' vote, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) on 10 June 2020. The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on 1 July and in a legal gazette.



On this occasion, the shareholders will be invited to vote on the completion of a proposed capital increase with preferential subscription rights as part of the 'Transform To Accelerate 2.0 ' strategic plan communicated today. Preparatory documents and information for the Meeting will be available for viewing and downloading from the Company's website: https://damartex.com/informations-reglementees/

PROFILE

The Damartex Group, one of the leading European distributors for seniors, aims to become the European leader in the silver economy. It includes three divisions:

• 'Fashion' - Damart, Afibel, La Maison du Jersey, Xandres

• 'Home & Lifestyle', 3 Pagen, Vitrine Magique, Coopers of Stortford, Jours Heureux, Delaby

• 'Healthcare', Sedagyl and Santéol

The Group mainly operates in Europe, including in France, Great Britain, Belgium and Germany.



www.damartex.com



CONTACTS

Damartex: Bruno Defache

Tel: +33 3 20 11 45 30

bdefache@damartex.com

Shan: Alexandre Daudin

Tel: +33 1 44 50 51 76

alexandre.daudin@shan.fr