Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Damartex    ALDAR   FR0000185423

DAMARTEX

(ALDAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Damartex : Extraordinary General Meeting in Camera

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:03am EDT

10 June 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting in Camera

The Company's shareholders are informed that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Thursday 16 July 2020 at 2:30 pm.


Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 epidemic and in compliance with health measures to contain the epidemic, the Management Board decided at its meeting of 28 May 2020 to hold its General Meeting in camera without the physical presence of shareholders at the Company's headquarters.


No admission card will be issued. Shareholders are invited to participate in the General Meeting by voting by mail, by giving a Power of Attorney to the Chairman of the General Meeting or by giving a proxy to a third party (in accordance with statutory provisions) by using the form provided for this purpose, which can be downloaded from the company's website (www.damartex.com).

The precise procedures for voting by mail or by proxy will be described in the prior notice and the notice of meeting.
The notice prior to the General Meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders' vote, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) on 10 June 2020. The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on 1 July and in a legal gazette.


On this occasion, the shareholders will be invited to vote on the completion of a proposed capital increase with preferential subscription rights as part of the 'Transform To Accelerate 2.0 ' strategic plan communicated today. Preparatory documents and information for the Meeting will be available for viewing and downloading from the Company's website: https://damartex.com/informations-reglementees/

PROFILE
The Damartex Group, one of the leading European distributors for seniors, aims to become the European leader in the silver economy. It includes three divisions:
• 'Fashion' - Damart, Afibel, La Maison du Jersey, Xandres
• 'Home & Lifestyle', 3 Pagen, Vitrine Magique, Coopers of Stortford, Jours Heureux, Delaby
• 'Healthcare', Sedagyl and Santéol
The Group mainly operates in Europe, including in France, Great Britain, Belgium and Germany.


www.damartex.com


CONTACTS
Damartex: Bruno Defache
Tel: +33 3 20 11 45 30
bdefache@damartex.com
Shan: Alexandre Daudin
Tel: +33 1 44 50 51 76
alexandre.daudin@shan.fr

Disclaimer

Damartex SA published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 08:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DAMARTEX
04:03aDAMARTEX : Extraordinary General Meeting in Camera
PU
04/16DAMARTEX : Turnover of the third quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year
PU
2019DAMARTEX : 10 Sept 2019 – Results of 2018-19 financial Year
PU
2019DAMARTEX SA : half-yearly sales release
2018DAMARTEX : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DAMARTEX : 1st quarter earnings
CO
2018DAMARTEX SA : annual earnings release
2018DAMARTEX SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017DAMARTEX SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017DAMARTEX SA : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 628 M 713 M 713 M
Net income 2020 -12,2 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net Debt 2020 45,1 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,7 M 90,2 M 90,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DAMARTEX
Duration : Period :
Damartex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMARTEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,00 €
Last Close Price 11,60 €
Spread / Highest target -5,17%
Spread / Average Target -5,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Seghin Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jean Guillaume Despature Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Defache Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Anthony Stahl Member-Supervisory Board
Paule Cellard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAMARTEX-22.67%90
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.48%229 096
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.32.40%39 940
VF CORPORATION-39.11%23 307
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.10%9 939
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED15.85%8 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group