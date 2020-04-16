Damartex : Turnover of the third quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year

PRESS RELEASE- 16 APRIL 2020

Turnover of the first nine months of the 2019/2020 financial year

First Impacts Related to Covid-19

CONSOLIDATED DATA 2018/19 2019/20 Variance Variance (in million Euros) (actual rates) (at constant exchange rates) 1stquarter 153.7 153.2 -0.3% -0.2% 2ndquarter 231.1 232.8 +0.7% +0.2% 3rdquarter 180.2 162.1 -10.0% -10.3% First nine months 565.1 548.1 -3.0% -3.2%

Damartex's activity slowed down considerably in the third quarter due to the spread of Covid-19 and government measures deployed in Europe to fight the epidemic.

In this particular context, sales declined by -10% at actual exchange rates (-10.3% at constant exchange rates) in the third quarter with a sharp slowdown

in March of -26.9% at actual exchange rates (-26.4% at constant exchange rates) due in particular to the closing of 170 stores. In addition, the mail-order business of certain brands was impacted by the disturbance in the activity of the Group's postal partners.

For the first nine months of the financial year, Damartex recorded a decline in sales of € 548.1 million, down -3.0% at actual exchange rates (-3.2% at constant exchange rates).

Sales for the Fashiondivision came to € 412.9 million for the first half, down by -4.6% at actual exchange rates (-4.9% at constant exchange rates). In the third quarter, sales shrunk by -14.3% at actual rates (-14.6% at constant exchange rates).

Over the quarter, business for the Damart and Afibel brands was down -15.5% and -11.3% respectively (at constant exchange rates), being directly impacted by the current health crisis affecting the consumption behaviours of seniors.