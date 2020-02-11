Log in
DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED

DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED

(DAU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 01/20
0.022 AUD   +4.76%
11:49pDAMPIER SEEKS COMPENSATION FROM VANGO MINING RE : K2 Farm-in Joint Venture
PU
10:49pDAMPIER GOLD : Appointment of Gavin Solomon
PU
01/09DAMPIER GOLD : Investor Presentation
PU
News 
News

Dampier Gold : Appointment of Gavin Solomon

02/11/2020 | 10:49pm EST

12 February 2020

Appointment of Special Advisor and Equity Capital Markets Advisor

Dampier Gold Limited (ASX: DAU) (Dampier) announces that Mr Gavin Solomon has been appointed as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors of Dampier.

In addition, Dampier has further engaged PrimaryMarkets Pty Limited (PrimaryMarkets) as its Equity Capital Markets (ECM) Advisor.

Background:

Gavin Solomon is Executive Chairman of PrimaryMarkets (which he founded in 2015) and its wholly owned subsidiary Helmsec Global Capital Pty Limited AFSL 334848 (which Gavin founded in 2008). Both Companies operate in the Equity Capital Markets with Helmsec having participated in raising >A$1.7B of new equity from 2008-2015 primarily for ASX listed mining and resource companies.

Gavin has 30+ years' experience in the Australian and Asian equity and capital markets. Gavin is a Sydney based lawyer by background. Gavin has been Chairman or Director of a number of former ASX listed companies including Endocoal (ASX: EOC), Carabella (ASX: CLR) and Estrella (ASX: ESR)) as well as many unlisted public and private companies. Gavin has been Company Secretary of many former ASX listed and unlisted companies including Indochina Goldfields Limited, Davids Limited (now Metcash), Endocoal, Estrella and East Coast Pay Television.

When practising as an Australian lawyer, Gavin had his own mid-size law firm from 1981 to 1999. From 1999 to 2003 Gavin was Special Advisor to Gadens Lawyers (now Dentons). In the 1990s Gavin acted as the personal Australian lawyer for well-known USA/Canadian mining promoter Mr Robert Friedland.

Gavin holds a Bachelor of Commerce/Law from the University of NSW, is a Notary Public and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Gavin recently resigned, after 8 years, as Non-Executive Director of the Bradman Foundation, including the International Cricket Hall of Fame.

Malcolm Carson, Chairman of Dampier said:

"Dampier is delighted to welcome Gavin as a Special Advisor to our Board as well as appointing his company PrimaryMarkets as our ECM Advisor.

Gavin has an outstanding background and experience in major litigation and his services will specifically enhance Dampier's capabilities in relation to our dispute with Vango over our right to earn a 50% share of the K2 Mine, being the principal part of the WA mining tenements which Vango describes as their Marymia Gold Project".

This announcement has been authorised by the Chairman.

Malcolm Carson

Chairman

DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED (ASX:DAU)

ABN 43 141 703 399

29 Brookside Place, Lota, Queensland 4179

Phone/Fax: (07) 3901 0751

Email: admin@dampiergold.com

dampiergold.com

Disclaimer

Dampier Gold Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 03:48:07 UTC
