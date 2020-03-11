Log in
DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED

(DAU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/09
0.027 AUD   --.--%
08:24pDAMPIER GOLD : Credo Well Drilling to Commence
PU
03/09DAMPIER GOLD : $1m Capital Raising Completed
PU
03/09DAMPIER GOLD : Proposed issue of Securities DAU
PU
Dampier Gold : Credo Well Drilling to Commence

03/11/2020 | 08:24pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

12 March 2020

DAMPIER TO EMBARK ON A MAJOR NEW EXPANSIONARY DRILLING PROGRAM AT CREDO WELL GOLD PROJECT

4,000m drill program to commence in April 2020 focusing on strategic exploration targets in Credo Well with the objective to rapidly define JORC compliant resources

______________________________________________________________________________

Key Points:

  • Dampier has generated new priority gold targets within the Credo Well tenements which will be tested next month via a major new drilling program, with the objective of rapidly defining JORC compliant resources.
  • The program is designed to test for supergene and primary mineralisation with the aim of defining and extending key mineralised zones.
      • Priority 1 (Reverse Circulation) - Credo Well mine site (Target 2), define and extend the high- grade mineralised zone, delineated by previous drilling and old workings.
      • Priority 2 (Reverse Circulation) - Credo Well North (Target 1), drilling along strike to extend the ore-grade mineralisation defined in earlier drilling.
      • Priority 3 (Aircore) - Fidelitas North (Target 4), Fidelitas West (Target 5), Fortis North (Target 10), Fortis (Target 11) Infill and extension lines of aircore testing the extent of supergene mineralisation and primary rock hosted targets identified in previous drilling.
    • At the Credo Well mine, the drilling program is designed based on excellent intercepts defined in historical drilling and the drives from historical workings that follow two intersecting structures controlling the best widths and gold grade.
      Highlights from a December 2019 program are as follows:
      • 3m @ 15.80 g/t gold from 48m, including:
        • 2m @ 23.50g/t gold from 48m
        • 1m @ 46.00g/t gold from 47m
      • 4m @ 3.10g/t gold from 47m, including:
        • 2m @ 5.90g/t gold from 47m

Historical highlights previously announced are as follows:

    • 3m @ 16.46 g/t gold from 54m (main vein):
    • 1m @ 58.80g/t gold from 48m (main vein)
    • 5m @ 7.42g/t gold from 39m (hanging wall)
    • 8m @ 10.47/t gold from 61m (main vein)
  • The program will take 4 to 6 weeks and is expected to generate strong news-flow over the coming weeks.
  • The program will be funded by a recently completed and strongly supported $1 million initial capital raising.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED (ASX:DAU)

ABN 43 141 703 399

29 Brookside Place, Lota, Queensland 4179

Phone/Fax: (07) 3901 0751

Email: admin@dampiergold.com

dampiergold.com

Dampier Gold Limited (ASX:DAU, Dampier or the Company) is pleased to announce, following the successful completion of the capital raising announced on 10 March 2020, the commencement of drilling on the Credo Well tenements on receipt of final approvals under the Credo Well Joint Venture with Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR).

The Credo Well Joint Venture sits within the gold rich Mt Pleasant district of the Kalgoorlie Goldfield, and the drilling is designed to test multiple targets we have identified from a detailed analysis of historical drilling and interpretation of geophysical data.

Dampier has identified 11 priority targets at Credo Well tenements to date, with significant drill intercepts as shown in the following Figure 1 and detailed in pages 4 to 10 of this announcement. Geological structural trends present gold targets at or near to intersections as shown in the red highlighted zones in Figure 1.1.

Figure 1 - drill sites Target Map - Credo Well project - 11 Targets

Figure 1.1 - Red highlighted strikes show geological structural trends

for gold deposit targets

Regional Geology - Credo Well Project

Credo Well lies in the Ora Banda Domain, within the Kalgoorlie Terrane of the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt. Local rocks include mafic and ultramafic volcanics and their high-level intrusive equivalents which appear to be approximately 10km thick. In detail, the rocks comprise the typical gold hosting units of the Kalgoorlie/Mt Pleasant/Ora Banda region comprising the Archaean age Bent Tree Basalt, the Victorious Basalt and Black Flag Group and Felsic intrusive shown in Figure 2. Figure 3 shows a schematic representation of the target geological/mineralisation settings for the area with several strong structural and rheological targets.

Page | 2

dampiergold.com

Figure 2 - showing location of the Credo Well project and regional geology

Figure 3 - schematic cross section shows where gold mineralisation is generally located within the regional geology and structures

The Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) and aircore (AC) drilling program is designed to test 6 of the 11 target areas (Figure 1) as a priority, for supergene and primary mineralisation including further drilling at the Credo Well Mine to enhance the mineralised zones and envelopes defined to date. The aim of the program is to define JORC compliant resources with Priority 1 and Priority 2 drilling, as well as potential supergene and primary zones in other target areas as Priority 3.

Page | 3

dampiergold.com

The program for Phase 1 comprises 3 priority areas:

  • Priority 1 (RC) - Credo Well mine site (Target 2), define and extend the high-grade mineralised zone, delineated by previous drilling and old workings.
  • Priority 2 (RC) - Credo Well North (Target 1), drilling along strike to extend the ore-grade mineralisation defined in earlier drilling.
  • Priority 3 (AC) - Fidelitas North (Target 4), Fidelitas West (Target 5), Fortis North (Target 10), Fortis (Target 11) infill and extension lines of aircore testing the extent of supergene mineralisation and primary rock hosted targets identified in previous drilling.

Priority 1 (RC) - Credo Well mine site (Target 2)

Credo Well is located in the north western portion of the MLA and is the most advanced prospect in the area with several excellent intersections along a north east trending shear zone. Re-evaluation of the prospect using geophysics, drilling data and the previous workings has been undertaken in 3D and has identified a north west plunging high-grade shoot within the mineralised zone, thought to be controlled by the intersection of the Credo Well Antiform within the shear zone (see Figure 4). This shoot may continue at depth, with previous deep drilling being poorly situated to test this high-grade zone.

Five holes are planned to test the continuity of this shoot along strike and at depth. Once controls on this shoot are more clearly understood other high-grade zones will be tested that could represent repeats of these zones.

There are several excellent intercepts within the Credo Well deposit defined in recent drilling in late 2019 and historical drilling which confirmed existing mineralised zones including the following highlights.

Highlights announced from a December 20191 program are as follows:

  • 3m @ 15.80 g/t gold from 48m, including:
    • 2m @ 23.50g/t gold from 48m
    • 1m @ 46.00g/t gold from 47m
  • 4m @ 3.10g/t gold from 47m, including:
    • 2m @ 5.90g/t gold from 47m

Highlights of historical results announced in December 20192 are as follows:

  • 3m @ 16.46 g/t gold from 54m (main vein):
  • 1m @ 58.80g/t gold from 48m (main vein)
  • 5m @ 7.42g/t gold from 39m (hanging wall)
  • 8m @ 10.47/t gold from 61m (main vein)

RC drilling is designed to test the mined shoots down dip and down plunge below the workings and enhance the understanding of the continuity and orientation of the remnant mineralisation in the Credo Well Mine.

The following figures show the location and orientation of the planned drill holes and an outline of the historical workings.

  • Ref: Torian ASX Announcement, 3 December 2019
  • Ref: Dampier ASX Announcement, 19 December 2019

Page | 4

dampiergold.com

Figure 4 - Credo Well Mine area (Target 2) showing mineralised lodes and outline of old workings and planned drill holes

Figure 5 shows a cross section through the mineralised lode at Credo Well and the planned drill holes (in blue).

The historical workings have concentrated on this high-grade plunging shoot and previous drilling results from the zone may have been affected by these mining activities with deep drilling not suitably located to test this high-grade zone.

Figure 5 - Cross section showing mineralised shoot to be tested

Page | 5

dampiergold.com

Priority 2 (RC) - Credo Well North (Target 1)

Credo North West (Target 1) is located 400m northwest of Credo Well and is defined by a group of drill holes with consistent high-grade intercepts. This mineralised zone is defined on one North-South drill line with good continuity of strong gold mineralisation within gabbro dipping approximately 40 degrees south.

The mineralisation is open along strike and at depth and may be on the limb of the regional Credo Well antiform, which has been interpreted in geophysics to continue through to the Credo Well Mine and is potentially an important control on mineralisation regionally. This prospect has a good potential for significant extension given the paucity of deeper holes in the area testing the extents of this mineralisation. There may also be a connection through to the Credo Well mineralisation along the interpreted antiform hinge.

Other drilling in the area has anomalous gold along the trend, but most of this drilling has been too shallow to provide a definitive test of the zone.

Figure 6 - Credo Well North West (Target 1) Cross-Section of mineralised zone and planned drill holes

Priority 3 (AC) - Fidelitas North (Target 4), Fidelitas West (Target 5), Fortis North (Target 10), Fortis (Target 11)

Fortis North (Target 10)

This area has an extensive zone of supergene mineralisation with isolated intercepts of the primary mineralisation zone.

Aircore drilling is planned to test for an extension to the supergene to the north and south along strike and to further define the main controls on the direction of primary mineralisation for later testing with RC drilling.

Page | 6

dampiergold.com

Figure 7 - Fortis North (Target 10) Cross Section of shallow supergene mineralisation and planned drill holes

The 3rd line is to test the continuity of the potential NW trending structure towards the previous anomalous gold to the southeast. The supergene mineralisation represents a good target for the rapid definition of a resource in the area.

Air Core Lines

Figure 8 - Fortis North (Target 10) aircore lines and planned drill holes on solid geology

Page | 7

dampiergold.com

Fidelitas West (Target 5)

This area has a strong potential for supergene mineralisation and drilling is planned to test the extension of the zones using aircore drilling and to define deeper targets for later RC drilling. The plan below shows the position of the highest intercepts in their correct 3D position and the collars of holes >30m. The southern extension has not been tested and the northern extension is poorly tested. Drilling towards the west will test these zones best.

The aim is to test these zones for continuity along strike with aircore drilling.

Figure 9 -Fidelitas West (Target 5) historical drilling and interpretation of supergene mineralisation (red cross hatch)

Air Core Lines

Figure 10 - Fidelitas West (Target 5) aircore lines and planned drill holes on solid geology

Page | 8

dampiergold.com

Fortis (Target 11):

The Fortis prospect has an impressive 10m @ 3.83g/t Au intercept, including 6m @ 6.04 g/t Au intercept from 38m (CRC0082) within the supergene zone above a felsic intrusive. There are lesser gold intercepts in the vicinity with the gold potentially being related to the contact between the mafic and felsic intrusives. This has not been targeted by previous work. The planned drilling is designed to intercept this zone to determine the strike of the contact and test for extensions to the supergene mineralisation surrounding the contact.

Figure 11 - Fortis (Target 11) section showing and interpreted geology, historical drill holes, supergene mineralisation (red cross hatch) and adjacent mafic / felsic intrusive contacts.

Air Core Line

Figure 12 Fortis (Target 11) aircore line and planned drill holes on solid geology

Page | 9

dampiergold.com

Fidelitas North (Target 4):

This zone shows strong trends to the northwest parallel to the credo anticline. Drilling is designed to test the extensions of the system and test key zones identified by Southern Geoscience Consultants along the Credo Anticline structure, within a large demagnetised zone. The objective is to define the target direction for RC drilling as well as supergene potential. There is potential in this area for zones of semi-contiguous mineralisation over a strike length 2 to 3km.

North

West

Trend

of

Mineralised

Zone

Figure 13 - Fidelitas North (Target 4) showing interpretation of solid geology (ultramafic rocks in purple) from geophysics and geological mapping and the north west structural trend (yellow highlight) with scope for semi contiguous mineralisation through Credo Well Mine

North

West

Trend

of

Mineralised

Zone

Air core lines

Figure 14 - Fidelitas North (Target 4) aircore lines and planned drill holes on surface geology and north west trend

Page | 10

dampiergold.com

Dampier Gold's Executive Chairman, Mr Malcolm Carson, said:

"We are excited about the commencement of the drilling program, and the potential for an early discovery of a commercially viable gold resource on the Credo Well tenements.

The Dampier team has worked hard over the past weeks in analysing, qualifying and interpreting our vast historical database and we are pleased to have defined the initial multiple priority drilling targets.

We are exploring in one of richest gold regions in the world, demonstrated by multiple mines and multiple discoveries. We are focused on rapidly defining high-quality gold JORC resource in Credo Well as part of our Kalgoorlie exploration strategy.

The strong support shown by current and new sophisticated investors reflects the fact that we are well positioned towards achieving our exploration and development goals, and the directors are determined to bring value to our shareholders by continuing to expand our strategic exploration footprint and growth pipeline."

Authorised for release by

Malcolm Carson

CHAIRMAN

Page | 11

dampiergold.com

JORC Code, 2012 Edition:

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

Results reported are

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry standard

from previous

measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under

exploration completed

investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

by Torian Resources

handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

and historical explorers

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

including Hunter

sampling.

Resources, Homestake,

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

Barrick Exploration,

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

Pan Continental,

measurement tools or systems used.

Technomin

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation

drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3

kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

assay'). In other cases more explanation may be

required, such as where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may

warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

A variety of techniques

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and

have been used, from

details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth

Bedrock RAB and

of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,

Aircore to Reverse

whether core is oriented and if so, by what method,

circulation and NQ

etc).

diamond Drilling.

Standard industry

techniques have been

used where

documented. The

drilling was undertaken

in a period where face

sampling hammer was

standard for RC

drilling.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

Drill recovery has not

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

been recorded on

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

historical work.

ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery

and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred

due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically

Geological logs have

and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

been examined for key

Page | 12

dampiergold.com

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining

prospects where

studies and metallurgical studies.

available. Geological

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

logging of regolith has

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

occurred in most drill

The total length and percentage of the relevant

holes allowing

intersections logged.

interpretation of

primary vs Supergene

zones.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

Standard industry

techniques and

or all core taken.

practices have been

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

undertaken but QA/QC

preparation

etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

data is not present in

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

the historical data. It is

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

considered that

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

appropriate sampling

stages to maximise samples representivity

and analytical methods

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

have been used by all

representative of the in situ material collected,

explorers. Some

including for instance results for field duplicate/second-

standards and blanks

half sampling.

have been inserted

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size

into the Torian drill

of the material being sampled.

sampling. .

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying

Gold assays are a

assay data and

and laboratory procedures used and whether the

combination of Aqua

laboratory

technique is considered partial or total.

regia and Fire Assay.

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

Detection limits and

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining

techniques are

the analysis including instrument make and model,

appropriate for

reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

included results.

derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

Intercepts have been

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

calculated generally

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

using a 1g/t cut off and

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures,

internal waste of up to

data verification, data storage (physical and electronic)

2m thickness with total

protocols.

intercepts greater than

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

1g/t.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

Location of a majority

data points

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine

of holes has been using

workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource

handheld GPS, or local

estimation.

grids that have been

Specification of the grid system used.

converted to MGA

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

coordinates

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Variable across the

and

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient

project as shown on

distribution

to establish the degree of geological and grade

diagrams.

Page | 13

dampiergold.com

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications

Orientation of

applied.

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

data in relation

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which

to geological

this is known, considering the deposit type.

structure

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and

the orientation of key mineralised structures is

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

Sample

should be assessed and reported if material.

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

security

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

reviews

techniques and data.

Commentary

  • Intercepts given are downhole widths with the true widths not determined.
  • Not applicable to historical data review
  • Review of data in key areas has been undertaken with ongoing QA/QC on the remainder of the data within the project areas being ongoing.

Page | 14

dampiergold.com

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Mineral tenement

Type, reference name/number, location and

and land tenure

ownership including agreements or material

status

issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

partnerships, overriding royalties, native

title interests, historical sites, wilderness or

national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

reporting along with any known impediments

to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Commentary

  • Located in the Norseman - Wiluna Greenstone Belt ~35km northwest of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields mining district in WA
  • All granted tenements held and maintained by Torian Resources Limited and are in good standing.
  • Dampier Mining Ltd have the opportunity to earn up to 50% in the Credo Well Project Tenements with expenditure over 4 years of $A2M

Exploration done by

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration

other parties.

by other parties.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralisation.

  • Extensive previous work by Hunter Resources, Homestake, Barrack Exploration, Norton Goldfields, Pan Continental, Technomin
  • Data compiled from:

WAMEX reports listed following this table1

  • Gold mineralisation at Credo is orogenic, hosted within sheared and faulted Felsic, mafic and ultramafic volcanic and intrusive rocks and minor sediments. Mineralisation is hosted in shear zones and controlled by regional structures

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

Information

understanding of the exploration results

including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes:

§ easting and northing of the drill hole collar

§ elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

  • Location of Drillholes based on historical reports and data, originally located on GPS.
  • Northing and easting data generally within 10m accuracy

Page | 15

dampiergold.com

Criteria

Data aggregation methods

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

Diagrams

JORC Code explanation

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole

    • down hole length and interception depth
    • hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
    If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
    If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Commentary

  • RL data +/-20m
  • Down hole length =+- 0.2 m
  • Intercepts have been calculated generally using a 1g/t cut off and internal waste of up to 2m thickness with total intercepts greater than 1g/t.
  • No upper cut off has been applied to intersections.
  • Orientation of mineralised zones are still to be ascertained
  • The data has been presented using appropriate scales and using standard aggregating techniques for the display of regional data. Geological and mineralisation interpretations are based on current knowledge and will change with further exploration.

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and high

  • All results have previously been reported by Torian or Dampier resources- see TNR:ASX Announcements

Page | 16

dampiergold.com

Criteria

Other substantive exploration data

Further work

JORC Code explanation

grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Commentary

dated: 3/12/2019, 14/02/2017. DAU:ASX 19/12/2019

  • Geological interpretations are taken from published maps, historical and ongoing exploration. Many of the prospects are at an early exploration stage and further work will enhance the understanding of the area.
  • Drilling programs as per this announcement.

Page | 17

dampiergold.com

Disclaimer

Dampier Gold Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 00:23:10 UTC
