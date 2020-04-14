Log in
DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED    DAU

DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED

(DAU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/01
0.022 AUD   +10.00%
04/14DAMPIER GOLD : Credo Well Phase 1 drilling completed
PU
03/12DAMPIER GOLD : Credo Well drilling to commence
AQ
03/11DAMPIER GOLD : Credo Well Drilling to Commence
PU
Dampier Gold : Credo Well Phase 1 drilling completed

04/14/2020 | 11:23pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

15 April 2020

DAMPIER COMPLETES PHASE 1 DRILLING AT CREDO ACHIEVING GOLD STRUCTURE CONFIRMATION

______________________________________________________________________________

Key Points:

  • Dampier has completed ahead of schedule, a 12-hole RC program at the Credo Well Mine Site (Target 2) and Credo Well North (Target 1) Prospects for 1032m of drilling.
  • Geological evidence showing typical ore grade zones observed in drill cuttings from targeted intersections and comprising quartz veining and sulphides at both prospects.
  • A 56-hole preliminary Aircore program at Fidelitas North (Target 4), Fidelitas West (Target 5), Fortis North (Target 10), Fortis (Target 11) has also been completed for 2620m of drilling.
  • Samples have been submitted to the laboratory and initial results are expected in the

coming weeks.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Credo Well Drill Site and Drilling Team (March 2020)

Dampier Gold Limited (ASX:DAU, Dampier or the Company) is pleased to announce, following the successful completion of the capital raising announced on 10 March 2020, the completion of Phase 1 drilling on the Credo Well tenements ahead of schedule.

The completed program included 12 reverse circulation holes for 1032m targeting extensions to mineralisation at Credo Well and Credo Well North (Table 1). In addition, a 56-hole Aircore program has also been completed for a total of 2620m (Table 2).

Drilling intersected contiguous zones of quartz veining and sulphides within the target -zones and samples have been submitted for analysis. Results are anticipated in the coming weeks.

DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED (ASX:DAU)

ABN 43 141 703 399

29 Brookside Place, Lota, Queensland 4179

Phone/Fax: (07) 3901 0751

Email: admin@dampiergold.com

dampiergold.com

The initial drilling phase has been designed to confirm mineralisation models and structural orientations for potential resources at these target areas. Downhole imaging is planned to enhance the detailed geological logging from the RC program and provide density and structural data for 3D modelling and resource work.

Drilling samples have been submitted to the laboratory and initial results are expected in 4 to 6 weeks. The Company will announce the assay results following the analytical process.

Dampier Gold's Executive Chairman, Mr Malcolm Carson, said:

"We are pleased to have completed this first phase at Credo and to confirm that the hole orientation selected has proven quartz veins and sulphides at targeted intersections and demonstrating continuity of the targeted gold host structures along strike and down dip. We look forward to the assay results and further confirming the drilling results."

Location of the Credo Well project and regional geology

AirCore Drilling Fidelitas North (Target 4) (April 2020)

Sampling/Logging RC drilling Credo Well (March 2020)

Page | 2

dampiergold.com

Target 2 DRCC =

March/April

2020

Location March/ April 2020 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes Target 1 & 2) and AirCore (AC) drill holes (Target 4, 5, 10 & 11)

Zuleika Joint Venture:

The Company and Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) have agreed to extend the due diligence period under the Zuleika Joint Venture executed on 4th October 2019 to 20th April 2020.

Authorised for release by

Malcolm Carson

CHAIRMAN

The information in this report that relates to exploration results has been compiled by Mr David Jenkins, a full-time employee of Terra Search Pty Ltd, geological consultants employed by Dampier Gold Ltd. Mr Jenkins is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results ("JORC Code"). Mr Jenkins consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page | 3

dampiergold.com

Table 1 RC drilling program, completed holes.

Prospect

Hole ID

MGA E

MGA N

Dip

Azimuth

Total

depth

Credo Well (Target 2)

DCRRC185

333884

6628701

60

270

85

Credo Well (Target 2)

DCRRC186

333909

6628732

55

270

97

Credo Well (Target 2)

DCRRC187

333958

6628730

60

270

151

Credo Well (Target 2)

DCRRC188

333927

6628748

60

270

67

Credo Well (Target 2)

DCRRC189

333961

6628787

62

270

151

Credo Well North (T1)

DCRRC190

333720

6628945

60

0

67

Credo Well North (T1)

DCRRC191

333680

6628965

60

0

67

Credo Well North (T1)

DCRRC192

333680

6628925

60

0

79

Credo Well North (T1)

DCRRC193

333600

6628965

60

0

49

Credo Well North (T1)

DCRRC194

333600

6628925

60

0

79

Credo Well North (T1)

DCRRC195

333560

6628945

60

0

67

Credo Well (Target 2)

DCRRC196

333865

6628760

62

110

73

Total

12 Holes

1032m

The Aircore program was designed to test new and existing mineralisation zones for supergene gold and bedrock anomalism. The program was completed as planned with major target zones tested effectively. Initial results of 4m composite sampling should be available in early May.

Table 2 Credo Well JV Aircore program completed April 2020

Target

Hole ID

MGA E

MGA N

Dip

Azi mag

AC depth

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0001

334820

6627886

60

50

32

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0002

334786

6627860

60

50

27

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0003

334757

6627836

60

50

28

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0004

334727

6627813

60

50

18

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0005

334693

6627786

60

50

28

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0006

334666

6627760

60

50

22

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0007

334635

6627739

60

50

40

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0008

334608

6627709

60

50

22

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0009

334578

6627686

60

50

38

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0010

334543

6627656

60

50

7

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0011

334512

6627628

60

50

60

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0012

334480

6627598

60

50

57

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0013

334455

6627580

60

50

3

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0014

334421

6627554

60

50

3

Fidelitas N (Target 4)

DCRAC0015

334391

6627526

60

50

6

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0016

334611

6627470

60

50

51

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0017

334580

6627445

60

50

50

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0018

334548

6627421

60

50

16

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0019

334516

6627397

60

50

9

Page | 4

dampiergold.com

Target

Hole ID

MGA E

MGA N

Dip

Azi mag

AC depth

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0020

334484

6627372

60

50

12

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0021

334245

6627163

60

50

48

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0022

334285

6627163

60

50

31

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0023

334325

6627163

60

50

38

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0024

334315

6627030

60

50

23

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0025

334355

6627030

60

50

13

Fidelitas W (Target 5)

DCRAC0026

334395

6627030

60

50

47

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0027

334302

6626371

60

270

39

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0028

334342

6626372

60

270

33

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0029

334382

6626372

60

270

39

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0030

334422

6626372

60

270

44

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0031

334462

6626372

60

270

58

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0032

334502

6626373

60

270

51

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0033

334542

6626373

60

270

60

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0034

334400

6626255

60

270

32

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0035

334440

6626256

60

270

45

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0036

334480

6626256

60

270

56

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0037

334520

6626256

60

270

69

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0038

334560

6626257

60

270

80

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0039

334600

6626257

60

270

108

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0040

334640

6626257

60

270

94

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0041

334460

6626191

60

270

51

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0042

334500

6626192

60

270

53

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0043

334540

6626192

60

270

59

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0044

334580

6626192

60

270

71

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0045

334620

6626192

60

270

71

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0046

334660

6626193

60

270

87

Fortis North (Target 10)

DCRAC0047

334700

6626193

60

270

102

Fortis (Target 11)

DCRAC0048

335145

6625515

60

45

71

Fortis (Target 11)

DCRAC0049

335174

6625542

60

45

75

Fortis (Target 11)

DCRAC0050

335204

6625568

60

45

84

Fortis (Target 11)

DCRAC0051

335234

6625595

60

45

66

Fortis (Target 11)

DCRAC0052

335263

6625622

60

45

66

Fortis (Target 11)

DCRAC0053

335293

6625649

60

45

75

Fortis (Target 11)

DCRAC0054

335323

6625675

60

45

63

Fortis (Target 11)

DCRAC0055

335352.5232

6625702.261

60

45

65

Fortis (Target 11)

DCRAC0056

335382.2265

6625729.051

60

45

24

Totals

56 Holes

2620

Page | 5

dampiergold.com

JORC Code, 2012 Edition:

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry standard

measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under

investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation

drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3

kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

assay'). In other cases more explanation may be

required, such as where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may

warrant disclosure of detailed information.

  • Drilling Results are pending
  • RC holes were sampled on a 1m spacing
  • AC holes were sampled using compositing of up to 4m.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

RC drilling used a 6

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and

inch face sampling

details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth

hammer

of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,

AC drilling used a

whether core is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery

and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred

due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

  • Drill recovery was noted for each metre and wet samples were identified in the sample logging

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically

and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining

studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

techniques and

or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

  • Geological logs have been completed on a 1m basis for all drilling.
  • Samples were riffle split on the rig and collected in a calico

Page | 6

dampiergold.com

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

sample

etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

stages to maximise samples representivity

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

representative of the in situ material collected,

including for instance results for field duplicate/second-

half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size

of the material being sampled.

Commentary

bag. 4m composites for Aircore were completed using a scopp from the 1m calico sample.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying

Samples have been

and laboratory procedures used and whether the

submitted to NAGROM

technique is considered partial or total.

Laboratories for Fire

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

Assay analysis.

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining

QA/QC sampling was

the analysis including instrument make and model,

under taken using

reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

industry standards.

derivation, etc.

Results are pending

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures,

data verification, data storage (physical and electronic)

protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

data points

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine

workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource

estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

and

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient

distribution

to establish the degree of geological and grade

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications

applied.

Results are pending.

Location of a majority

of holes has been using

handheld GPS

RC drilling was on a 10-

40m spacing.

Aircore was 40-80m

spacing as deemed

appropriate

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Results Pending

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples submitted

security

directly to Lab

Page | 7

dampiergold.com

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

Sampling techniques

reviews

techniques and data.

are industry standard.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

Mineral tenement and land tenure

status

Exploration done by other parties.

Geology

JORC Code explanation

  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

Commentary

  • Located in the Norseman - Wiluna Greenstone Belt ~35km northwest of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields mining district in WA
  • All granted tenements held and maintained by Torian Resources Limited and are in good standing.
  • Dampier Mining Ltd have the opportunity to earn up to 50% in the Credo Well Project Tenements with expenditure over 4 years of $A2M
  • Extensive previous work by Hunter Resources, Homestake, Barrack Exploration, Norton Goldfields, Pan Continental, Technomin
  • Gold mineralisation at Credo is orogenic, hosted within sheared and faulted Felsic, mafic and ultramafic volcanic and intrusive rocks and minor sediments. Mineralisation is hosted in shear zones and controlled by regional structures

Drill hole Information

  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material
  • Location of Drillholes using handheld GPS.
  • Northing and easting data generally within 3m

Page | 8

dampiergold.com

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

drill holes:

§ easting and northing of

the drill hole collar

§

elevation or RL

(Reduced Level -

elevation above sea

level in metres) of the

drill hole collar • dip

and azimuth of the hole

§ down hole length and

interception depth

§

hole length.

  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Commentary

accuracy

  • RL data +/-5m
  • Down hole length =+- 0.2 m

Data aggregation methods

weighting averaging techniques,

No results received to date

In reporting Exploration Results,

maximum and/or

minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of

high grades) and cut-off grades are

usually Material and should be stated.

  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
    • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
    • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
  • Orientation of mineralised zones are still to be ascertained

Page | 9

dampiergold.com

Criteria

Diagrams

Balanced reporting

Other substantive exploration data

Further work

JORC Code explanation

  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples
    - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step- out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Commentary

  • The data has been presented using appropriate scales and using standard aggregating techniques for the display of regional data. Geological and mineralisation interpretations are based on current knowledge and will change with further exploration.
  • This announcement details work completed, further announcements will be made on receipt of assay results.
  • Geological observations will be fully detailed once results are received.
  • Noted geological observations have been completed by fully qualified project and supervising geologists.
  • Follow-updrilling based on the results of this program is planned as well as a second priority phase of drilling testing other prospects.

Page | 10

dampiergold.com

Disclaimer

Dampier Gold Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 03:22:04 UTC
