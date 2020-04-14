Dampier Gold : Credo Well Phase 1 drilling completed

Credo Well Drill Site and Drilling Team (March 2020)
Dampier Gold Limited (ASX:DAU, Dampier or the Company) is pleased to announce, following the successful completion of the capital raising announced on 10 March 2020, the completion of Phase 1 drilling on the Credo Well tenements ahead of schedule.
The completed program included 12 reverse circulation holes for 1032m targeting extensions to mineralisation at Credo Well and Credo Well North (Table 1). In addition, a 56-hole Aircore program has also been completed for a total of 2620m (Table 2).
Drilling intersected contiguous zones of quartz veining and sulphides within the target -zones and samples have been submitted for analysis. Results are anticipated in the coming weeks.
DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED (ASX:DAU)
ABN 43 141 703 399
29 Brookside Place, Lota, Queensland 4179
Phone/Fax: (07) 3901 0751
Email: admin@dampiergold.com
dampiergold.com
The initial drilling phase has been designed to confirm mineralisation models and structural orientations for potential resources at these target areas. Downhole imaging is planned to enhance the detailed geological logging from the RC program and provide density and structural data for 3D modelling and resource work.
Drilling samples have been submitted to the laboratory and initial results are expected in 4 to 6 weeks. The Company will announce the assay results following the analytical process.
"We are pleased to have completed this first phase at Credo and to confirm that the hole orientation selected has proven quartz veins and sulphides at targeted intersections and demonstrating continuity of the targeted gold host structures along strike and down dip. We look forward to the assay results and further confirming the drilling results."
Location of the Credo Well project and regional geology
AirCore Drilling Fidelitas North (Target 4) (April 2020)
Sampling/Logging RC drilling Credo Well (March 2020)
The Company and Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) have agreed to extend the due diligence period under the Zuleika Joint Venture executed on 4th October 2019 to 20th April 2020.
Authorised for release by
Malcolm Carson
CHAIRMAN
The information in this report that relates to exploration results has been compiled by Mr David Jenkins, a full-time employee of Terra Search Pty Ltd, geological consultants employed by Dampier Gold Ltd. Mr Jenkins is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results ("JORC Code"). Mr Jenkins consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Page | 3
dampiergold.com
Table 1 RC drilling program, completed holes.
Prospect
Hole ID
MGA E
MGA N
Dip
Azimuth
Total
depth
Credo Well (Target 2)
DCRRC185
333884
6628701
60
270
85
Credo Well (Target 2)
DCRRC186
333909
6628732
55
270
97
Credo Well (Target 2)
DCRRC187
333958
6628730
60
270
151
Credo Well (Target 2)
DCRRC188
333927
6628748
60
270
67
Credo Well (Target 2)
DCRRC189
333961
6628787
62
270
151
Credo Well North (T1)
DCRRC190
333720
6628945
60
0
67
Credo Well North (T1)
DCRRC191
333680
6628965
60
0
67
Credo Well North (T1)
DCRRC192
333680
6628925
60
0
79
Credo Well North (T1)
DCRRC193
333600
6628965
60
0
49
Credo Well North (T1)
DCRRC194
333600
6628925
60
0
79
Credo Well North (T1)
DCRRC195
333560
6628945
60
0
67
Credo Well (Target 2)
DCRRC196
333865
6628760
62
110
73
Total
12 Holes
1032m
The Aircore program was designed to test new and existing mineralisation zones for supergene gold and bedrock anomalism. The program was completed as planned with major target zones tested effectively. Initial results of 4m composite sampling should be available in early May.
Table 2 Credo Well JV Aircore program completed April 2020
Target
Hole ID
MGA E
MGA N
Dip
Azi mag
AC depth
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0001
334820
6627886
60
50
32
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0002
334786
6627860
60
50
27
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0003
334757
6627836
60
50
28
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0004
334727
6627813
60
50
18
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0005
334693
6627786
60
50
28
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0006
334666
6627760
60
50
22
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0007
334635
6627739
60
50
40
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0008
334608
6627709
60
50
22
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0009
334578
6627686
60
50
38
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0010
334543
6627656
60
50
7
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0011
334512
6627628
60
50
60
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0012
334480
6627598
60
50
57
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0013
334455
6627580
60
50
3
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0014
334421
6627554
60
50
3
Fidelitas N (Target 4)
DCRAC0015
334391
6627526
60
50
6
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0016
334611
6627470
60
50
51
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0017
334580
6627445
60
50
50
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0018
334548
6627421
60
50
16
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0019
334516
6627397
60
50
9
Page | 4
dampiergold.com
Target
Hole ID
MGA E
MGA N
Dip
Azi mag
AC depth
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0020
334484
6627372
60
50
12
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0021
334245
6627163
60
50
48
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0022
334285
6627163
60
50
31
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0023
334325
6627163
60
50
38
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0024
334315
6627030
60
50
23
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0025
334355
6627030
60
50
13
Fidelitas W (Target 5)
DCRAC0026
334395
6627030
60
50
47
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0027
334302
6626371
60
270
39
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0028
334342
6626372
60
270
33
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0029
334382
6626372
60
270
39
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0030
334422
6626372
60
270
44
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0031
334462
6626372
60
270
58
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0032
334502
6626373
60
270
51
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0033
334542
6626373
60
270
60
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0034
334400
6626255
60
270
32
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0035
334440
6626256
60
270
45
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0036
334480
6626256
60
270
56
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0037
334520
6626256
60
270
69
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0038
334560
6626257
60
270
80
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0039
334600
6626257
60
270
108
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0040
334640
6626257
60
270
94
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0041
334460
6626191
60
270
51
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0042
334500
6626192
60
270
53
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0043
334540
6626192
60
270
59
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0044
334580
6626192
60
270
71
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0045
334620
6626192
60
270
71
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0046
334660
6626193
60
270
87
Fortis North (Target 10)
DCRAC0047
334700
6626193
60
270
102
Fortis (Target 11)
DCRAC0048
335145
6625515
60
45
71
Fortis (Target 11)
DCRAC0049
335174
6625542
60
45
75
Fortis (Target 11)
DCRAC0050
335204
6625568
60
45
84
Fortis (Target 11)
DCRAC0051
335234
6625595
60
45
66
Fortis (Target 11)
DCRAC0052
335263
6625622
60
45
66
Fortis (Target 11)
DCRAC0053
335293
6625649
60
45
75
Fortis (Target 11)
DCRAC0054
335323
6625675
60
45
63
Fortis (Target 11)
DCRAC0055
335352.5232
6625702.261
60
45
65
Fortis (Target 11)
DCRAC0056
335382.2265
6625729.051
60
45
24
Totals
56 Holes
2620
Page | 5
dampiergold.com
JORC Code, 2012 Edition:
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry standard
measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under
investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of
sampling.
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
measurement tools or systems used.
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
Material to the Public Report.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done
this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation
drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3
kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire
assay'). In other cases more explanation may be
required, such as where there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may
warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling Results are pending
RC holes were sampled on a 1m spacing
AC holes were sampled using compositing of up to 4m.
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
• RC drilling used a 6
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and
inch face sampling
details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth
hammer
of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,
• AC drilling used a
whether core is oriented and if so, by what method,
etc).
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
ensure representative nature of the samples.
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery
and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred
due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Drill recovery was noted for each metre and wet samples were identified in the sample logging
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically
and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining
studies and metallurgical studies.
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
• The total length and percentage of the relevant
intersections logged.
Sub-sampling
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half
techniques and
or all core taken.
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,
Geological logs have been completed on a 1m basis for all drilling.
Samples were riffle split on the rig and collected in a calico
Page | 6
dampiergold.com
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
sample
etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
preparation
• For all sample types, the nature, quality and
appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
stages to maximise samples representivity
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
representative of the in situ material collected,
including for instance results for field duplicate/second-
half sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size
of the material being sampled.
Commentary
bag. 4m composites for Aircore were completed using a scopp from the 1m calico sample.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying
•
Samples have been
and laboratory procedures used and whether the
submitted to NAGROM
technique is considered partial or total.
Laboratories for Fire
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF
Assay analysis.
instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining
•
QA/QC sampling was
the analysis including instrument make and model,
under taken using
reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
industry standards.
derivation, etc.
•
Results are pending
• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg
checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie
lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Verification of
• The verification of significant intersections by either
sampling and
independent or alternative company personnel.
assaying
• The use of twinned holes.
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures,
data verification, data storage (physical and electronic)
protocols.
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill
data points
holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine
workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource
estimation.
• Specification of the grid system used.
• Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
Data spacing
• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
and
• Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient
distribution
to establish the degree of geological and grade
continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and
Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications
applied.
•
Results are pending.
• Location of a majority
of holes has been using
handheld GPS
• RC drilling was on a 10-
40m spacing.
•
Aircore was 40-80m
spacing as deemed
appropriate
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
• Results Pending
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
• Samples submitted
security
directly to Lab
Page | 7
dampiergold.com
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
• Sampling techniques
reviews
techniques and data.
are industry standard.
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
Mineral tenement and land tenure
status
Exploration done by other parties.
Geology
JORC Code explanation
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
Commentary
Located in the Norseman - Wiluna Greenstone Belt ~35km northwest of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields mining district in WA
All granted tenements held and maintained by Torian Resources Limited and are in good standing.
Dampier Mining Ltd have the opportunity to earn up to 50% in the Credo Well Project Tenements with expenditure over 4 years of $A2M
Extensive previous work by Hunter Resources, Homestake, Barrack Exploration, Norton Goldfields, Pan Continental, Technomin
Gold mineralisation at Credo is orogenic, hosted within sheared and faulted Felsic, mafic and ultramafic volcanic and intrusive rocks and minor sediments. Mineralisation is hosted in shear zones and controlled by regional structures
Drill hole Information
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material
Location of Drillholes using handheld GPS.
Northing and easting data generally within 3m
Page | 8
dampiergold.com
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
drill holes:
§ easting and northing of
the drill hole collar
§
elevation or RL
(Reduced Level -
elevation above sea
level in metres) of the
drill hole collar • dip
and azimuth of the hole
§ down hole length and
interception depth
§
hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
Commentary
accuracy
RL data +/-5m
Down hole length =+- 0.2 m
Data aggregation methods
•
weighting averaging techniques,
•
No results received to date
In reporting Exploration Results,
maximum and/or
minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of
high grades) and cut-off grades are
usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
Orientation of mineralised zones are still to be ascertained
Page | 9
dampiergold.com
Criteria
Diagrams
Balanced reporting
Other substantive exploration data
Further work
JORC Code explanation
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples
- size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step- out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Commentary
The data has been presented using appropriate scales and using standard aggregating techniques for the display of regional data. Geological and mineralisation interpretations are based on current knowledge and will change with further exploration.
This announcement details work completed, further announcements will be made on receipt of assay results.
Geological observations will be fully detailed once results are received.
Noted geological observations have been completed by fully qualified project and supervising geologists.
Follow-updrilling based on the results of this program is planned as well as a second priority phase of drilling testing other prospects.