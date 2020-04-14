Dampier Gold : Credo Well Phase 1 drilling completed 0 04/14/2020 | 11:23pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX RELEASE 15 April 2020 DAMPIER COMPLETES PHASE 1 DRILLING AT CREDO ACHIEVING GOLD STRUCTURE CONFIRMATION ______________________________________________________________________________ Key Points: Dampier has completed ahead of schedule, a 12-hole RC program at the Credo Well Mine Site (Target 2) and Credo Well North (Target 1) Prospects for 1032m of drilling.

12-hole RC program at the Credo Well Mine Site (Target 2) and Credo Well North (Target 1) Prospects for 1032m of drilling. Geological evidence showing typical ore grade zones observed in drill cuttings from targeted intersections and comprising quartz veining and sulphides at both prospects.

A 56-hole preliminary Aircore program at Fidelitas North (Target 4), Fidelitas West (Target 5), Fortis North (Target 10), Fortis (Target 11) has also been completed for 2620m of drilling.

56-hole preliminary Aircore program at Fidelitas North (Target 4), Fidelitas West (Target 5), Fortis North (Target 10), Fortis (Target 11) has also been completed for 2620m of drilling. Samples have been submitted to the laboratory and initial results are expected in the coming weeks. _______________________________________________________________________________ Credo Well Drill Site and Drilling Team (March 2020) Dampier Gold Limited (ASX:DAU, Dampier or the Company) is pleased to announce, following the successful completion of the capital raising announced on 10 March 2020, the completion of Phase 1 drilling on the Credo Well tenements ahead of schedule. The completed program included 12 reverse circulation holes for 1032m targeting extensions to mineralisation at Credo Well and Credo Well North (Table 1). In addition, a 56-hole Aircore program has also been completed for a total of 2620m (Table 2). Drilling intersected contiguous zones of quartz veining and sulphides within the target -zones and samples have been submitted for analysis. Results are anticipated in the coming weeks. DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED (ASX:DAU) ABN 43 141 703 399 29 Brookside Place, Lota, Queensland 4179 Phone/Fax: (07) 3901 0751 Email: admin@dampiergold.com dampiergold.com The initial drilling phase has been designed to confirm mineralisation models and structural orientations for potential resources at these target areas. Downhole imaging is planned to enhance the detailed geological logging from the RC program and provide density and structural data for 3D modelling and resource work. Drilling samples have been submitted to the laboratory and initial results are expected in 4 to 6 weeks. The Company will announce the assay results following the analytical process. Dampier Gold's Executive Chairman, Mr Malcolm Carson, said: "We are pleased to have completed this first phase at Credo and to confirm that the hole orientation selected has proven quartz veins and sulphides at targeted intersections and demonstrating continuity of the targeted gold host structures along strike and down dip. We look forward to the assay results and further confirming the drilling results." Location of the Credo Well project and regional geology AirCore Drilling Fidelitas North (Target 4) (April 2020) Sampling/Logging RC drilling Credo Well (March 2020) Page | 2 dampiergold.com Target 2 DRCC = March/April 2020 Location March/ April 2020 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes Target 1 & 2) and AirCore (AC) drill holes (Target 4, 5, 10 & 11) Zuleika Joint Venture: The Company and Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) have agreed to extend the due diligence period under the Zuleika Joint Venture executed on 4th October 2019 to 20th April 2020. Authorised for release by Malcolm Carson CHAIRMAN The information in this report that relates to exploration results has been compiled by Mr David Jenkins, a full-time employee of Terra Search Pty Ltd, geological consultants employed by Dampier Gold Ltd. Mr Jenkins is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results ("JORC Code"). Mr Jenkins consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. Page | 3 dampiergold.com Table 1 RC drilling program, completed holes. Prospect Hole ID MGA E MGA N Dip Azimuth Total depth Credo Well (Target 2) DCRRC185 333884 6628701 60 270 85 Credo Well (Target 2) DCRRC186 333909 6628732 55 270 97 Credo Well (Target 2) DCRRC187 333958 6628730 60 270 151 Credo Well (Target 2) DCRRC188 333927 6628748 60 270 67 Credo Well (Target 2) DCRRC189 333961 6628787 62 270 151 Credo Well North (T1) DCRRC190 333720 6628945 60 0 67 Credo Well North (T1) DCRRC191 333680 6628965 60 0 67 Credo Well North (T1) DCRRC192 333680 6628925 60 0 79 Credo Well North (T1) DCRRC193 333600 6628965 60 0 49 Credo Well North (T1) DCRRC194 333600 6628925 60 0 79 Credo Well North (T1) DCRRC195 333560 6628945 60 0 67 Credo Well (Target 2) DCRRC196 333865 6628760 62 110 73 Total 12 Holes 1032m The Aircore program was designed to test new and existing mineralisation zones for supergene gold and bedrock anomalism. The program was completed as planned with major target zones tested effectively. Initial results of 4m composite sampling should be available in early May. Table 2 Credo Well JV Aircore program completed April 2020 Target Hole ID MGA E MGA N Dip Azi mag AC depth Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0001 334820 6627886 60 50 32 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0002 334786 6627860 60 50 27 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0003 334757 6627836 60 50 28 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0004 334727 6627813 60 50 18 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0005 334693 6627786 60 50 28 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0006 334666 6627760 60 50 22 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0007 334635 6627739 60 50 40 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0008 334608 6627709 60 50 22 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0009 334578 6627686 60 50 38 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0010 334543 6627656 60 50 7 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0011 334512 6627628 60 50 60 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0012 334480 6627598 60 50 57 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0013 334455 6627580 60 50 3 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0014 334421 6627554 60 50 3 Fidelitas N (Target 4) DCRAC0015 334391 6627526 60 50 6 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0016 334611 6627470 60 50 51 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0017 334580 6627445 60 50 50 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0018 334548 6627421 60 50 16 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0019 334516 6627397 60 50 9 Page | 4 dampiergold.com Target Hole ID MGA E MGA N Dip Azi mag AC depth Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0020 334484 6627372 60 50 12 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0021 334245 6627163 60 50 48 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0022 334285 6627163 60 50 31 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0023 334325 6627163 60 50 38 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0024 334315 6627030 60 50 23 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0025 334355 6627030 60 50 13 Fidelitas W (Target 5) DCRAC0026 334395 6627030 60 50 47 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0027 334302 6626371 60 270 39 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0028 334342 6626372 60 270 33 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0029 334382 6626372 60 270 39 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0030 334422 6626372 60 270 44 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0031 334462 6626372 60 270 58 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0032 334502 6626373 60 270 51 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0033 334542 6626373 60 270 60 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0034 334400 6626255 60 270 32 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0035 334440 6626256 60 270 45 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0036 334480 6626256 60 270 56 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0037 334520 6626256 60 270 69 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0038 334560 6626257 60 270 80 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0039 334600 6626257 60 270 108 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0040 334640 6626257 60 270 94 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0041 334460 6626191 60 270 51 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0042 334500 6626192 60 270 53 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0043 334540 6626192 60 270 59 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0044 334580 6626192 60 270 71 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0045 334620 6626192 60 270 71 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0046 334660 6626193 60 270 87 Fortis North (Target 10) DCRAC0047 334700 6626193 60 270 102 Fortis (Target 11) DCRAC0048 335145 6625515 60 45 71 Fortis (Target 11) DCRAC0049 335174 6625542 60 45 75 Fortis (Target 11) DCRAC0050 335204 6625568 60 45 84 Fortis (Target 11) DCRAC0051 335234 6625595 60 45 66 Fortis (Target 11) DCRAC0052 335263 6625622 60 45 66 Fortis (Target 11) DCRAC0053 335293 6625649 60 45 75 Fortis (Target 11) DCRAC0054 335323 6625675 60 45 63 Fortis (Target 11) DCRAC0055 335352.5232 6625702.261 60 45 65 Fortis (Target 11) DCRAC0056 335382.2265 6625729.051 60 45 24 Totals 56 Holes 2620 Page | 5 dampiergold.com JORC Code, 2012 Edition: Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling Results are pending

RC holes were sampled on a 1m spacing

AC holes were sampled using compositing of up to 4m. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole • RC drilling used a 6 techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and inch face sampling details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth hammer of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, • AC drilling used a whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Drill recovery was noted for each metre and wet samples were identified in the sample logging Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half techniques and or all core taken. • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, Geological logs have been completed on a 1m basis for all drilling.

Samples were riffle split on the rig and collected in a calico Page | 6 dampiergold.com Criteria JORC Code explanation sample etc and whether sampled wet or dry. preparation • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise samples representivity • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second- half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Commentary bag. 4m composites for Aircore were completed using a scopp from the 1m calico sample. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying • Samples have been and laboratory procedures used and whether the submitted to NAGROM technique is considered partial or total. Laboratories for Fire • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF Assay analysis. instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining • QA/QC sampling was the analysis including instrument make and model, under taken using reading times, calibrations factors applied and their industry standards. derivation, etc. • Results are pending • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill data points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. • Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. and • Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient distribution to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Results are pending. • Location of a majority of holes has been using handheld GPS • RC drilling was on a 10- 40m spacing. • Aircore was 40-80m spacing as deemed appropriate Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. • Results Pending Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Samples submitted security directly to Lab Page | 7 dampiergold.com Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • Sampling techniques reviews techniques and data. are industry standard. Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria Mineral tenement and land tenure status Exploration done by other parties. Geology JORC Code explanation Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Commentary Located in the Norseman - Wiluna Greenstone Belt ~35km northwest of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields mining district in WA

All granted tenements held and maintained by Torian Resources Limited and are in good standing.

Dampier Mining Ltd have the opportunity to earn up to 50% in the Credo Well Project Tenements with expenditure over 4 years of $A2M

Extensive previous work by Hunter Resources, Homestake, Barrack Exploration, Norton Goldfields, Pan Continental, Technomin

Gold mineralisation at Credo is orogenic, hosted within sheared and faulted Felsic, mafic and ultramafic volcanic and intrusive rocks and minor sediments. Mineralisation is hosted in shear zones and controlled by regional structures Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material Location of Drillholes using handheld GPS.

Northing and easting data generally within 3m Page | 8 dampiergold.com Criteria JORC Code explanation drill holes: § easting and northing of the drill hole collar § elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole § down hole length and interception depth § hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Commentary accuracy RL data +/-5m

+/-5m Down hole length =+- 0.2 m Data aggregation methods • weighting averaging techniques, • No results received to date In reporting Exploration Results, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

Orientation of mineralised zones are still to be ascertained Page | 9 dampiergold.com Criteria Diagrams Balanced reporting Other substantive exploration data Further work JORC Code explanation Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples

- size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

- size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step- out drilling).

large-scale step- out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Commentary The data has been presented using appropriate scales and using standard aggregating techniques for the display of regional data. Geological and mineralisation interpretations are based on current knowledge and will change with further exploration.

This announcement details work completed, further announcements will be made on receipt of assay results.

Geological observations will be fully detailed once results are received.

Noted geological observations have been completed by fully qualified project and supervising geologists.

Follow-up drilling based on the results of this program is planned as well as a second priority phase of drilling testing other prospects. Page | 10 dampiergold.com Attachments Original document

