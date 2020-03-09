Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Dampier Gold Limited    DAU   AU000000DAU5

DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED

(DAU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/03
0.027 AUD   -6.90%
09:44pDAMPIER GOLD : Proposed issue of Securities DAU
PU
02/12DAMPIER SEEKS COMPENSATION FROM VANGO MINING RE : K2 Farm-in Joint Venture
PU
02/11DAMPIER GOLD : Appointment of Gavin Solomon
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dampier Gold : Proposed issue of Securities DAU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 09:44pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 10, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Options each exercisable at $0.05 and expiring 31 March

13,333,333

2022

DAU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

40,000,000

Proposed +issue date

Tuesday March 10, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

43141703399

1.3

ASX issuer code

DAU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 10, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Yes

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

DAU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

40,000,000

Purpose of the issue

To raise working capital as approved by shareholders on 19 December 2019

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.02500

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +Security Code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

No

+Security Description

Options each exercisable at $0.05 and expiring 31 March 2022

+Security Type

Options

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

13,333,333

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00001

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Options details

+Security Currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Exercise Price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0500

Thursday March 31, 2022

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

DAU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please provide any further information relating to the principal terms of the +securities

The Options are non-transferable.

The Options can only be exercised by the holder during the Exercise Period* and subject to the holder continuously holding 100% of the holder¿s Placement Shares** for the period commencing 10 March 2020 and expiring 15 September 2020.

*Exercise Period means the period commencing 30 September 2020 and expiring on the Expiry Date.

  • Placement Shares means ordinary fully paid shares in the capital of the Company allotted to the holder on 10 March 2020.

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Tuesday March 10, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Thursday December 19, 2019

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

6 / 6

Disclaimer

Dampier Gold Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 01:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED
09:44pDAMPIER GOLD : Proposed issue of Securities DAU
PU
02/12DAMPIER SEEKS COMPENSATION FROM VANG : K2 Farm-in Joint Venture
PU
02/11DAMPIER GOLD : Appointment of Gavin Solomon
PU
01/09DAMPIER GOLD : Investor Presentation
PU
01/07DAMPIER GOLD : Commencement of Credo Well Farm-in Joint Venture
PU
2019DAMPIER GOLD : Due Diligence Update Zuleika and Credo Projects
PU
2019DAMPIER GOLD : Results of Meeting
PU
2019Torian Restructures Senior Management Team
AQ
2019Torian Resources Ltd - September 2019 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2019Gascoyne Resources Limited - Appointment of Richard Hay as CEO
AQ
More news
Chart DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dampier Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm Anthony Carson Executive Chairman
Pei Qi Zhang Non-Executive Director
Hui Guo Executive Director
Michael Higginson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED68.75%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION20.48%42 279
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.99%37 674
POLYUS PAO--.--%17 294
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-3.87%14 803
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.90%13 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group