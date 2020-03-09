Dampier Gold : Proposed issue of Securities DAU

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday March 10, 2020 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued n/a Options each exercisable at $0.05 and expiring 31 March 13,333,333 2022 DAU ORDINARY FULLY PAID 40,000,000 Proposed +issue date Tuesday March 10, 2020 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity DAMPIER GOLD LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 43141703399 1.3 ASX issuer code DAU The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday March 10, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? Yes Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description DAU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued 40,000,000 Purpose of the issue To raise working capital as approved by shareholders on 19 December 2019 Offer price details for retail security holders In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? AUD - Australian Dollar What is the issue price per +security? AUD 0.02500 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Proposed issue of securities 3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Oversubscription & Scale back details May a scale back be applied to this event? No Attaching +Security Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs) Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1? No ASX +Security Code New class-code to be confirmed Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX? No +Security Description Options each exercisable at $0.05 and expiring 31 March 2022 +Security Type Options Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued 13,333,333 Offer price details for retail security holders In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.00001 Oversubscription & Scale back details May a scale back be applied to this event? No Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes Proposed issue of securities 4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Options details +Security Currency AUD - Australian Dollar Exercise Price Expiry date AUD 0.0500 Thursday March 31, 2022 Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option DAU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Please provide any further information relating to the principal terms of the +securities The Options are non-transferable. The Options can only be exercised by the holder during the Exercise Period* and subject to the holder continuously holding 100% of the holder¿s Placement Shares** for the period commencing 10 March 2020 and expiring 15 September 2020. *Exercise Period means the period commencing 30 September 2020 and expiring on the Expiry Date. Placement Shares means ordinary fully paid shares in the capital of the Company allotted to the holder on 10 March 2020. Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Tuesday March 10, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1 Thursday December 19, 2019 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No Proposed issue of securities 5 / 6

Proposed issue of securities 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue Part 7F - Further Information 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue Proposed issue of securities 6 / 6