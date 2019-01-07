Log in
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S (DNORD)
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S : Weekly report on share buy-back

01/07/2019 | 04:54am EST

07 Jan 2019

On 8 November 2018, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 8 November 2018 up to and including no later than 28 February 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 66 million).

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 8 November 2018, the total number of repurchased shares is 477,000 at a total amount of DKK 44,663,730.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,209,385 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.24%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,990,615.

pdfAnnouncement No 1

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:53:10 UTC
