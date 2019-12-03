Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Weekly report on share buy-back

03 Dec 2019

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million).

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 188,500 at a total amount of DKK 19,345,730.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,729,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.47%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,470,533.

pdfAnnouncement No. 21