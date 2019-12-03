Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Weekly report on share buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:33am EST

03 Dec 2019

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million).

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 188,500 at a total amount of DKK 19,345,730.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,729,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.47%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,470,533.

pdfAnnouncement No. 21

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN
04:33aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Weekly report on share buy-back
PU
11/26DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Weekly report on share buy-back
PU
11/26DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : – Weekly report on share buy-back
AQ
11/11DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : – Weekly report on share buy-back
AQ
11/06DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : NORDEN initiates share buy-back programme
AQ
11/06INTERIM REPORT - THIRD QUARTER OF 20 : NORDEN Update
PU
11/06DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Interim report – Third quarter 2019
AQ
10/24DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : NORDEN revises expectations for full-year result
AQ
09/27RISK INTELLIGENCE A/S : signs a 24-month extension for maritime security intelli..
AQ
08/14INTERIM REPORT - SECOND QUARTER AND : NORDEN Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 745 M
EBIT 2019 70,4 M
Net income 2019 46,1 M
Debt 2019 496 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 5,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 605 M
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,91  $
Last Close Price 15,31  $
Spread / Highest target 68,9%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Nyborg Chairman
Martin Badsted Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sture Freudenreich Director Non-Board & IT Department Head
Jens Christensen Senior Vice President & Head-Technical Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S11.86%606
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.60.98%5 119
SEASPAN CORPORATION50.96%2 544
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 819
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.8.92%1 079
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.16.74%1 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group