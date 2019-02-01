Dana Incorporated : to Announce 2018 Fourth-quarter and Year-end Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 15

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EST, followed by a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EST. President and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will discuss the results and answer related questions at that time.

Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 2947329 and ask for the "Dana Incorporated's Financial Webcast and Conference Call." Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 15 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 2947329. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EST and may be accessed via Dana's investor website.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported preliminary sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last three years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.



