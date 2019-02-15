Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dana Inc    DAN

DANA INC

(DAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dana Incorporated : to Participate in Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:42pm EST

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2019 on Feb. 21, 2019.  Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 30 minutes, beginning at 8:35 a.m. EST.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

About Dana Incorporated 
Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery.  Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications.  Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018.  Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last three years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage.  For more information, please visit www.dana.com.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-participate-in-barclays-industrial-select-conference-2019-300796744.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANA INC
02:42pDANA INCORPORATED : to Participate in Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2019
PR
07:36aDANA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:07aDANA INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:00aDANA INCORPORATED : Achieves Record Annual Sales, Profit, and Margin
PR
02/13DANA : to Pay Dividend on Common Stock
PR
02/12DANA INC : annual earnings release
02/07DANA : Launches Total Cost of Ownership Calculator for Commercial Vehicle Applic..
PR
02/04DANA INCORPORATED : to Announce 2018 Fourth-quarter and Year-end Financial Resul..
AQ
02/01DANA INCORPORATED : to Announce 2018 Fourth-quarter and Year-end Financial Resul..
PR
01/30DANA : Increases Electrified Product Offerings for Off-highway Applications with..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.