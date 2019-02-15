Dana Incorporated : to Participate in Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2019

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2019 on Feb. 21, 2019. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 30 minutes, beginning at 8:35 a.m. EST.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company's operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last three years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

