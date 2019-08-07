Dana Incorporated : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Aug. 14, 2019. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions beginning at noon (EDT).

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle and engine manufacturer in the world. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

