Dana : Increases Electrified Product Offerings for Off-highway Applications with New Spicer® Electrified™ e-Axle, e-Gearbox

MUNICH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the introduction of two new electric drivetrain solutions for off-highway vehicles, including the Spicer® Electrified™ e-Axle and e-Gearbox. These technologies enable electrified propulsion within established vehicle architectures by leveraging the company's industry-leading portfolio of motors, inverters, and controls.

Dana, through numerous organic and inorganic initiatives, has filled out its product portfolio to support the needs of its customers. The company will debut its electrified drivetrain solutions in April at Bauma alongside e-Propulsion technologies from the SME Group, which the company acquired earlier this month. These electrodynamic solutions support customer's needs for efficiency, maneuverability, safety, and overall performance.

"Vehicle manufacturers in mining, construction, and other off-highway markets are efficiently transitioning toward electrification, while retaining a large portion of their products in traditional technologies," said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. "Dana has positioned the company to be energy-source agnostic to support our customers across drivetrain configurations, including electrodynamic components that accelerate the adoption of electrification through the introduction of technologies specifically selected to meet the needs of current vehicle architectures."

Spicer Electrified e-Axle Designed for Large Heavy-Duty Vehicles

The Spicer Electrified e-Axle combines Dana's field-proven heavy axle design with a high-efficiency TM4 SUMO™ HP motor/generator and inverter combination for medium-sized mining trucks, medium-sized load haul dumpers, and large lift trucks.

Supplying 139 kW (189 horsepower) of continuous power and 193 kW (262 horsepower) at peak power, the TM4 motor/generator and inverter are joined at the center housing of the axle to provide needed torque and efficiency within the space typically allotted for an internal-combustion engine and transmission.

Spicer Electrified e-Gearbox Optimized for Compact Equipment

The Spicer Electrified e-Gearbox features a compact design that manages high input speeds and accommodates the installation of an electric motor. It offers a highly engineered interface for connecting cost-effective motors used in electrification with conventional Spicer® hydrostatic transmissions.

Its plug-and-play design combines Dana-supplied TM4 and SME electric motors with Spicer hydrostatic transmissions for small- and medium-sized wheel loaders up to 10 tonnes (11 tons) and telehandlers with lift capacities up to 6.8 tonnes (15,000 lbs.).

The e-Gearbox is will be available for customer testing in the second half of 2019.

Comprehensive Commitment to Electrification and Hybridization

The electrified propulsion technologies shown by Dana at Bauma will reflect the series of strategic moves made by the company to support electrification and hybridization in the off-highway market over the past two years, including:

the acquisition of the power-transmission and fluid power businesses of Brevini;

the acquisition of a majority stake in TM4, a manufacturer of high-voltage electric motors, power inverters, and control systems;

an agreement to purchase the Drive Systems segment of the Oerlikon Group, and;

the acquisition of the SME Group, a designer and manufacturer of low-voltage motors and inverters.

Combined with the company's core expertise in driveline technologies, sealing systems, and thermal management, these initiatives position Dana as the leading supplier of electrification solutions for the off-highway segment.

Dana also offers a wide selection of Brevini® motion products optimized for the unique power distribution requirements of hybrid and electric off-highway vehicles.

Dana at Bauma

Dana will present its wide selection of electric propulsion solutions for the construction and mining industries at Bauma in hall A3, stand 325. The company will also present live demonstrations of a telescopic boom lift and mini excavator with Spicer Electrified drive technologies and high-efficiency Brevini motion products. For more information, visit www.dana.com/offhighway.

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported preliminary sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. For more information, please visit dana.com.

