Dana : Launches Spicer® TE50 Powershift Transmission for Large Underground Mining, Construction Vehicles

MUNICH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the development of the Spicer® TE50 powershift transmission, which is designed for large load haul dumpers, trucks used in underground mining, as well as wheel loaders. Engineered for vehicles from 400 to 600 kW (544 to 816 horsepower), the Spicer TE50 transmission offers superior performance through improved fuel efficiency, smoother shifting, more precise vehicle handling, and optimized braking. The transmission will launch with vehicle manufacturers in the second half of 2019

"As the market for mining and construction vehicles moves toward larger vehicles, demand is growing for advanced technologies that support greater productivity without sacrificing precise handling," said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. "The Spicer TE50 transmission delivers a robust solution that meets the performance requirements of heavy-duty, high-power applications that operate under some of the most challenging conditions in the world."

The Spicer TE50 transmission is engineered to fit within current vehicle design envelopes and is offered with a four- or eight-speed gearbox that provides optimized shifting ratios. It is available with advanced automatic lockup, which improves fuel efficiency by enabling direct drive even at low speeds. An integrated, automatic retarder reduces brake wear and enables smoother, quieter braking. Dana's new transmission is also equipped with three heavy-duty, auxiliary pump drives.

Visitors to Bauma may see the new Spicer TE50 transmission and Dana's other innovations for the mining and construction industries in hall A3, stand 325, as well as an outdoor vehicle demonstration area between halls A4 and A5. For more information, visit www.dana.com/offhighway.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported preliminary sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. For more information, please visit dana.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-launches-spicer-te50-powershift-transmission-for-large-underground-mining-construction-vehicles-300786131.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated