Dana Incorporated : Advanced Drive Technologies from Dana Featured on All Four Winners of "Tractor of the Year 2020" Awards

HANNOVER, Germany, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that the company's advanced drive technologies are used on the winners in all four categories of the "Tractor of the Year 2020" awards competition.

The Spicer® 980 independent suspended axle is featured on the Fendt 942 Vario tractor, the winner in the premier "Tractor of the Year" category. Dana also supplies the front axle for the Fendt 314 Vario Profi+, which topped the "Best Utility" classification.

Additionally, high-precision gears and shifting solutions from Dana are used in the transmissions of the New Holland T 4.110 N, which was named "Best Specialized" tractor, and the New Holland Methane Power Tractor, which was honored as the "Sustainable Tractor of the Year."

In all, Dana technologies are featured on 14 of this year's 17 finalists in the prestigious international competition.

"Tractor manufacturers are increasingly challenged to deliver vehicles that provide superior productivity and operator comfort while minimizing the environmental impact through high fuel efficiency and reduced soil compaction," said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. "The results of the 'Tractor of the Year 2020' competition demonstrate how Dana's advanced technologies are helping manufacturers strike a balance between often competing goals."

Front suspended axles from Dana deliver enhanced speed and operator comfort for compact tractor applications as well as tractors with increased performance requirements. Dana also offers independent suspension axles for open-field tractors up to 375 kW (500 hp).

Dana produces highly engineered shifting solutions for the agriculture market, including synchronizers, clutches, and bevel gear sets. The solutions offer faster synchronization times, enhanced shifting performance and driver comfort, improved efficiency, and lower overall transmission weight.

Dana's innovative products improve the performance and efficiency of agriculture applications such as sprayers, tractors, telehandlers, combines, and harvesters. Dana's portfolio of advanced technologies has been engineered to support increased crop yields, optimized harvesting operations, lower emissions, improved operator safety and comfort, and reduced total cost of ownership.

First presented in 1998, "Tractor of the Year" winners are selected annually by a jury of 25 European editors from independent technical magazines specializing in agriculture machinery. Members of the jury evaluate entries under field conditions to determine the winners. More details are available at http://tractoroftheyear.org.

To learn more about Dana's drive and motion technologies for agriculture, visit www.dana.com/offhighway.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which includes nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

