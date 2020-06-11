Dana Incorporated : Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Industry Conference Presentation

Log in
06/11/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Honesty and Integrity | Good Corporate Citizenship | Open Communication | Continuous Improvement

Deutsche Bank

Global Automotive Industry Conference

June 10, 2020

James Kamsickas

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Collins

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements and projections contained in this presentation are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

© 2020 Dana

2

Business Overview

Markets

Segments

Light Vehicles

Light Vehicle Drive

Systems

42%

52%

Off-Highway Drive and

Motion Systems

Heavy Vehicles 27%

Commercial Vehicle Drive

and Motion Systems

20%

19%

Off-Highway

Power Technologies

12%

28%

Sales as of Dec. 31, 2019. Consolidated sales only.

Regions

North America

52

%

Europe

30%

South America

6%

Asia Pacific

12%

Technologies

Drive

Motion

Electrodynamic

Thermal

Sealing

Digital

Products

Axles, e-Axles,e-Drives, propshafts / driveshafts, conventional and hybrid transmissions, wheel and track drives, high-precision gears

Winches, slew drives, gearboxes, hydraulics, valves, custom gear and drives, controls and software, hub drives

Motors, inverters, controls and software, chargers, electrified power cradle, battery management system, fuel cell plates

Transmission and engine oil cooling; battery, motor, and electronics cooling; charge air cooling; active warm-up;thermal-acoustical protective shielding

Cam covers, oil pan modules, engine gaskets and seals, transmission gaskets and seals, transmission separator plates

Active and passive system controls, descriptive and predictive analytics

© 2020 Dana

3

Pandemic Response Priorities

Employees Communities

Protecting our…

Customers Future

© 2020 Dana

4

Customer Production Status Update1

Light-Duty Market

Heavy-Duty Markets

Light Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Off-Highway

Production restarted

Production restarted

In production

Production restarted

Production restarted

Production restarted

Mostly idle

Limited production

Mostly idle

Limited production

Limited production

Limited production

In production

In production

Solid production

  • Production restart slightly slower than expected; outlook improving due to low vehicle inventory
  • End market demand for heavy trucks remains weak, aftermarket demand stable
  • Construction vehicle end market demand continues to be depressed; AG market showing some resilience
  • Operations remain idle or in limited production in India and South America
  • Dana Supply base remains stable; Customer new program development delays are minimal

1Statuses based on an aggregation of publicly available information regarding customer production and restart plans and are subject to change

© 2020 Dana

5

2020 Q1 Balance Sheet

  • Key credit metrics remained relatively unchanged in the first quarter with net leverage at ~2x and coverage at >9x
  • Revolver draw of $300M in the first quarter delivers new liquidity mix of ~1/2: ~1/2 compared with previous mix of ~1/3: ~2/3
  • No significant debt maturities for the next few years

Credit Metrics

($ in millions)

12/31/2019

3/31/2020

Available cash & MS

$522

$646

Cash flow revolver

979

679

Total Liquidity

$1,501

$1,325

Bonds

1,500

1,500

Term loans

823

823

Cash flow revolver draw

300

Other

75

78

Total Debt

2,398

2,701

Net Debt

$1,876

$2,055

Q1 2020 LTM Adj EBITDA

1,019

967

Net Leverage

1.8x

2.1x

LTM Net Interest

$107

$102

Coverage

9.5x

9.5x

Liquidity mix

~1/3

~1/2

shifted to more

~2/3

Cash

~1/2

CFR

CFR

Cash

cash on hand

Capacity

Capacity

Debt Maturity Profile

$700

Undrawn

CFR

$300

Drawn

CFR

$370

$349

$500

$400

$425

$375

$30

$300

$15

$30

$30

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Bonds

Term Loans Bridge

CFR

Credit metrics remain strong, liquidity mix shifts to 50/50, and no debt maturities for years

See appendix for comments regarding the presentation of non-GAAP measures

© 2020 Dana

6

2020 FY Cash Flow Sensitivity Analysis

  • Originalfull-year financial guidance has been withdrawn due to abnormally high level of uncertainty regarding end- market demand
  • April and May sales down ~75% and ~55%, respectively, due to widespread customer shutdowns; May production ramp slightly slower than expected
  • Expecting Q2 sales of approximately $1B, slightly lower than breakeven adj. EBITDA, and slightly higher sequential use of adj. FCF
  • Estimated breakeven point for FY adj. FCF is ~$6B, a YoY sales decline of ~30%
  • Strong YE liquidity under illustrative scenario

2020 Full Year Illustrative Scenario

($ in millions)

2020

2020

2019

Withdrawn

Breakeven

Actuals

Guidance

Scenario

Sales

$

8,620

$

~8,500

$

~6,000

Adjusted EBITDA

1,019

~1,000

~400

One-time Costs1

(81)

~(30)

~(50)

Interest, net

(107)

~(95)

~(110)

Taxes

(125)

~(135)

~(90)

Working Capital / Other²

(8)

~20

~125

Capital Spending

(426)

~(385)

~(275)

Adj. Free Cash Flow

$

272

$

~375

~Breakeven

YE Liquidity

$

1,501

$

~1,500

$

~1,950

1Includes costs associated with business acquisitions and divestitures and restructuring. 2Changes in working capital relating to interest, taxes, restructuring, and transaction costs are included in those respective categories. See appendix for comments regarding the presentation of non-GAAP measures.

Full-year guidance withdrawn; sensitivity analysis demonstrates ample liquidity

© 2020 Dana

7

Near-term Financial Priorities

Significant opportunity to

generate cash by reducing

inventory as production

demand declines

Pulling all levers to flex

Conserve Cash

Maximize Liquidity

hourly and salary labor costs

including temporary lay-offs

and pay reductions (50%

CEO, 20% board and

management, 4-day work

week in US, intermittent TLO

in EU, etc.)

Capital spending reductions

initiated in first quarter (35%)

Temporary dividend

suspension preserves

additional flexibility

Carrying more of liquidity in

the form cash

Secured $0.5B of additional

liquidity in form of bridge

facility

Reduce Flex

Material Conversion

Orders Costs

Scale Back

Suspend

Capital

Shareholder

Spend

Dividend

Cash Balance1

$646 M

Revolver Capacity

$679 M

Bridge Facility

$500 M

Q1 PF Liquidity2

>$1.8 B

  1. Available cash and marketable securities as of 3/31/2020
  2. 3/31 liquidity pro forma for subsequent event bridge facility

Laser focus on conserving cash and maximizing liquidity

See appendix for comments regarding the presentation of non-GAAP measures

© 2020 Dana

8

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings before income taxes, net income or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted net income as net income attributable to the parent company, excluding any nonrecurring income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding discretionary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

© 2020 Dana

10

Disclaimer

DANA Incorporated published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 20:07:08 UTC
