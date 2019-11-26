Log in
Dana Incorporated    DAN

DANA INCORPORATED

(DAN)
  Report  
News 
News

Dana Incorporated : to Participate in Credit Suisse's 7th Annual Industrials Conference

0
11/26/2019 | 02:01pm EST

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in Credit Suisse's 7th Annual Industrials Conference on December 4, 2019.  Beginning at 1:15 p.m. EST, Dana's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 45 minutes.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery.  The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment.  From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers.  Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018.  Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States.  Learn more at www.dana.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-participate-in-credit-suisses-7th-annual-industrials-conference-300965542.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
