Dana Incorporated : to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Industry Conference

06/02/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Industry Conference on June 10, 2020.  Beginning at 1:05 p.m. EDT, Dana's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas and Dana's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 35 minutes.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment.  Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.  Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019.  Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-participate-in-deutsche-bank-global-automotive-industry-conference-301069499.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2020
